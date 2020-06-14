Even though pandemic-related closures forced most of the city shut over the last couple of months, construction on some of El Paso’s most high-profile projects has plowed on.
Construction in El Paso was listed as an essential business after much of the city was ordered to shut down as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the city and state are starting to open up, with businesses allowed to operate at 50% capacity as of Friday afternoon.
The Downtown skyline still has a couple of cranes working on projects like the 17-story WestStar Tower, new headquarters for El Paso Independent School District and new facilities at El Paso Community College.
Public sector projects are also still ongoing. Some school district officials have said not having students in class since March has helped accelerate work on bond projects and school reconstruction.
As part of its semi-regular Crane Watch series, El Paso Inc. rounded up the status of some of the city’s biggest construction projects, which include a new addition to Downtown’s skyline, rebuilt high schools, additional grocery options and a long-awaited hotel opening. Far East Albertsons
Work on the city’s largest and newest Albertsons grocery store is nearing completion, and it will feature more than 63,000 square feet of retail space. The grocery store will be in a large shopping center at the intersection of Zaragoza and Pebble Hills in Far East El Paso. The new Albertsons is slated to open in January or February 2021.
Eastlake Marketplace
River Oaks Properties President Adam Frank said work continues on the Eastlake Marketplace shopping center in Far East El Paso. It will include 150,000-square-feet of retail space, including small and large spaces, restaurants and a movie theater.
Frank said it’s been a challenging time for tenants and landlords but that River Oaks has worked with its businesses to apply for loans and assistance.
“It’s definitely been a challenging couple of months, but El Paso has a very strong small-business community, and we think there will be lots of growth and good times ahead of us,” he said.
WestStar Tower
The newest building in Downtown El Paso is steadily rising as construction crews add glass panels and distinctive features to the building. WestStar Tower will house the headquarters of WestStar Bank and Hunt Companies. Officials said work on the 17-story tower is slated for completion by the end of 2020.
Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park
The historic hotel, which was bought and restored by El Paso businessman Paul Foster, was supposed to open at the beginning of April. But the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures pushed the opening back a couple of months, and the date has finally arrived.
The hotel will open on June 17 after a couple years of renovations, including new elevator systems and plumbing, fully redone rooms and dining options. Built in the early 1900s, it was the first high-rise in Conrad Hilton’s hotel empire when it was built in the early 1900s. Guests can now make room reservations at plazahotelelpaso.com and can make reservations for the hotel’s restaurant, Ambar, at opentable.com.
The new parking lot next to the Plaza Hotel in Downtown is also open and available for use.
El Paso ISD
The El Paso Independent School District is continuing to work on several large 2016 bond projects, including the El Paso High fine arts center. The $19.5 million project is slated for completion in spring 2021.
Work is also continuing on EPISD’s new headquarters right outside of Downtown. EPISD bought a former EPCC building and the lot across the street, formerly the site of Hotel Dieu, for its new headquarters.
Ysleta ISD
The Ysleta Independent School District passed a $425 million bond in November 2019. YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre said some bond projects are ahead of schedule because students have been out of the classroom since mid-March.
“Because construction is considered essential, not having students and staff in the buildings has allowed us to improve timelines and accelerate construction on all of our bond projects,” De La Torre said in an interview with El Paso Inc. last month.
The 2019 bond projects include a $78.2 million rebuild of Bel Air High School that includes new classroom wings, security updates and new turf at the softball and baseball fields.
Socorro ISD
The first phase of the complete reconstruction of Socorro High School is moving along, district officials said, and completion on the academic wing is slated for around August 2021.
The three-phase project will also include parking improvements, new softball and baseball fields and offices, as well as demolition of the old Socorro High building.
“We were able to expedite and get into the buildings since March. We had a couple months’ early start for work that was scheduled to be done now when the kids are out,” said Tom Eyeington, chief operations officer for Socorro ISD. “We’ve not seen any effect as far as COVID-19 has come.”
Mimco
El Paso-based retail developer Mimco is building a shopping center in Northeast El Paso at the intersection of Transmountain and Kenworthy. A Mimco executive said construction crews are currently working on infrastructure and drainage at the property, and will soon move onto building the retail sites.
US 62/180
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing work on a stretch of Montana Ave. in Far East El Paso, which will become a freeway. The stretch of road is being widened to six lanes and will include frontage roads and connecting ramps to nearby Loop 375.
Jennifer Wright, public information officer for TxDOT, said crews are 13 months into the 34-month project, and that it is being done in at least two phases.
The first phase includes the stretch of Montana from Global Reach to past Loop 375 and has a cost of $144 million, Wright said.
She added that TxDOT employees are adhering to new safety protocols because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including regular temperature checks and social distancing. She said the construction work has not been impacted by COVID-19 closures.
“If anything it’s been a blessing to have fewer vehicles out and about,” Wright said.
