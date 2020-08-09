The El Paso irrigation district is already involved in a lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court against New Mexico over water, and now there is a new dispute about Texas water that may have gone to farms near Albuquerque.
At issue is 38,000 acre feet of water that the three-member Rio Grande Compact Commission, which has representatives from Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, agreed last month to release to drought-plagued New Mexico farmers in danger of losing their crops.
They include Native American farmers who are part of the Pueblo of Isleta who weren’t getting water they would usually be allotted by the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District because the river was dry.
The survival of the endangered silvery minnow, which the federal government wants to be preserved, was also a factor.
The compact’s agreement was negotiated and drafted by El Paso attorney Pat Gordon, Texas’ representative, the longest-serving member of the Compact Commission and its chairman, who is now under fire for his actions on New Mexico’s behalf.
“The Middle Rio Grande District started running out of water,” said Jesus “Chuy” Reyes, general manager of El Paso Water Improvement District No 1. “So Pat Gordon contacted Elephant Butte Irrigation District and then me, wanting to see if we would be in agreement to releasing 38,000 acre feet that we should get in January.”
An acre foot is roughly equal to the amount it would take to cover a football field with a foot of water.
Gary Esslinger, Elephant Butte’s manager, took the proposed agreement to his board members first and they turned it down, saying they’ll need all water they can get this year.
“Then, I took it to my board and they said the same thing,” Reyes said. “So we told Pat ‘no.’ But four or five days later, we read in the Albuquerque paper that he’s released the water anyway.
“That didn’t sit well with EBID board of directors or their staff. And of course, it didn’t sit well with our board of directors either. Our farmers are up in arms about it. So anyway, it’s caused a big, big issue, to the point Johnny Stubbs has gone to the governor’s office with it.”
Stubbs, 78, who runs farms in the Lower Valley, has been president of the El Paso irrigation district for the last 40 years and is more than a little upset with Gordon.
“This is a huge deal, a huge deal,” he said. “It’s the worst thing that ever happened to our district. I have never seen a Rio Grande Compact commissioner do what this guy did.
“That’s Texas water. It’s going to be Texas water!”
For his part, Gordon said, “I’m sorry Johnny’s mad.”
He said the dispute comes at a sensitive time because of the ongoing water suit between Texas and New Mexico over water that Texas has not been getting from New Mexico as required by decades-old agreements involving the three states and Mexico.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to the agreement, and last year, New Mexico ended up in a debit situation of about 36,000 acre feet of water,” Gordon said. “That means they didn’t deliver it, but they’ve got to deliver it when they can.
“This year, New Mexico ran into a situation where some farmers in the Middle Rio Grande were going to lose their crops if they could not use this water – if we could not release this water earlier.”
Under the agreement he worked out with the other two commissioners, Gordon said, the water can only be used to meet an emergency need and is considered a debt.
“I’ve watched it every day, and they’ve only used a small portion, and if it keeps raining, they won’t use it,” he said. “There’s a lot of political tension between Texas and New Mexico with this lawsuit.
“I think doing something like this was, first, the right thing to do because I don’t want to see any farmers have to plow their crops under. It was a meticulously thought-out decision.”
Unlike many farms in Northern New Mexico and the middle portion of the Rio Grande, as well as Elephant Butte Irrigation District, the El Paso irrigation district’s farms are getting a full allotment of water this season – for the second year in a row.
Reyes attributes it to the district’s management and conscientious water saving in the Butte from one year to the next. Last year, they saved 232,000 acre feet of water.
So the El Paso district’s farmers are getting a full allotment of four acre feet of water this year, amounting to 316,000 acre feet.
Elephant Butte farmers, however, got 14 inches of irrigation water from the Butte and are having to rely on expensive-to-run wells to make a crop.
“We may have been sympathetic to the farmers running out of water,” Esslinger said. “But we were also concerned that we needed water down here.”
El Paso is also able to save water from year to year because of agreements with the city of El Paso that provide treated effluent, “and that’s a huge amount of water,” Esslinger said.
David Gensler, the chief hydrologist for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, said his office and the state work hard to ensure that the El Paso district gets its water every year.
“This 38,000 acre feet may sound like a lot of water,” Gensler said. “But in relative terms, we came up short by that amount out of almost 1 million acre feet we delivered last year, and I think they had a lot of water available to them
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.