More than 600 community leaders, supporters, alumni, students and faculty celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at “A Red Tie Affair for a White Coat Occasion,” held Feb. 28 at the Epic Railyard Event Center.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso raised more than $775,000 for medical student scholarships as part of its campaign celebrating the 10th anniversary of the medical school.
“This effort is unprecedented, and I could not be prouder,” said Andrea Tawney, associate vice chancellor for Texas Tech El Paso’s Office of Institutional Advancement. “The entire team at TTUHSC El Paso collaborated to help raise more funds than ever for our students, and they reached this milestone in just nine months.”
El Paso businessman and philanthropist Paul Foster donated $50 million to Texas Tech in 2007 to establish the medical school in El Paso. It opened in 2009. Four years later, Texas Tech El Paso became a stand-alone university.
Over the past decade, it has graduated 523 doctors and medical residents and contributed $227 million annually to the local economy.