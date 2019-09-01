Students, faculty and staff gathered Wednesday to celebrate the start of a new school year and kick off the 10th anniversary of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech El Paso.
The official celebration of the milestone, “A Red Tie Affair for a White Coat Occasion,” will be held Feb. 28. All proceeds will support scholarships for medical students.
At the Wednesday lunch, Electronic Caregiver was announced as a major sponsor of the event. Foster medical school alumni can share memories and photos on the anniversary website: ttuhscep.edu/foster10.
The medical school welcomed its inaugural class of 40 students in 2009. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso now also includes the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing and Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. A new dental school is expected to welcome its first class of students in 2021.