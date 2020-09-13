The 76 members of the class of 2021 at the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing received their first white coats during a special ceremony.
Held Sept. 4 at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, the socially distanced ceremony, allowed for one student at a time to enter the Hunt School of Nursing building.
The ceremony is a rite of passage, serving to welcome students to health care practice. The most important element of the ceremony is the oath that students take to acknowledge their obligation of caring for the patient.
Next year, the nursing school will celebrate its 10th anniversary. So far, the school has graduated more than 600 students, with 90% of those staying in the region.
