An El Paso law school is one step closer.
The Texas House of Representatives approved state Rep. Lina Ortega’s bill to establish the first law school on the border on an 86-58 vote on April 15. It now awaits action in the Texas Senate.
It was sponsored by all six of El Paso’s House members.
That puts House Bill 199 in the hands of El Paso’s state Senator César Blanco, who will be requesting a hearing before the four Republicans and three Democrats on the Senate’s Higher Education Committee. He has also introduced a concurrent Senate version of the bill.
Blanco is a member of the Higher Education Committee along with fellow Democrat Judith Zaffirini, a 34-year Senate veteran and a long-time ally of the University of Texas at El Paso and higher education on the border.
“When it’s referred to committee, I will request a hearing and work to make sure the bill makes it all the way to the governor’s desk,” Blanco said in a written response to questions from El Paso Inc.
While the projected cost of $11.8 million over the next two years could be an issue, Blanco said El Paso has the same good case for a law school that it had for a medical school and dental school: It’s the nation’s biggest city without one.
Texas has 10 law schools, four of which are private and six that are public.
“El Paso is the only city out of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United State without a law school,” he said. “The closest Texas law school to El Paso is Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
“That contributes to El Paso being underserved by the legal profession. Establishing a law school will show our students that attending law school is an obtainable goal, and it will create an avenue for El Pasoans to pursue a legal career while staying in the region.”
Once the bill is passed, there will have to be a feasibility study conducted by the university system that states its intention to establish a law school in El Paso, said Ray Mancera, an El Paso businessman who, along with attorney Janet Monteros, has been leading the local law school effort,
UTEP President Heather Wilson met with a delegation of law school supporters last October and expressed her desire to see the law school on the UTEP campus.
“If the Legislature wants one, UTEP is quite capable of hosting it,” Wilson told El Paso Inc. after that meeting. “UTEP has a very strong pre-law program at the Patti and Paul Yetter Center for Law, and we’ve had, I think, over 600 students go through that program.”
Mancera said a law school doesn’t have to start with a new building.
“Everything’s on the internet now, and any university could set up a remote law school,” he said, “But either way, we’re going to the dance.”
Mancera, Monteros and others have looked at the possibility of starting the school in the lightly-used Albert Armendariz U.S. Courthouse across from the El Paso County Courthouse in Downtown.
But when the idea was mentioned to Wilson during the on-campus meeting, Mancera said, “She turned to me and said, ‘No, I want it here.’”
Asked about what the law school supporters see as El Paso’s best selling points in the Legislature for an El Paso law school, Mancera said there are plenty.
“When it comes to the number of attorneys per capita, we are No. 9 out of the 10 largest metroplexes in Texas. And we don’t want a cookie-cutter law school, either. We want an international law school – the first on the border.”
Juárez, a city of 1.4 million, has a law school and a legal community that also support El Paso’s efforts, he said.
“We could have people from New York and Chicago coming here for an international law program,” he said. “They could go across the border and see how law is practiced in Mexico.
“This is the only place we can have that type of interaction between two countries. Texas should have taken advantage of this years ago. But we are here now.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
