Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott speaks in El Paso at a luncheon, hosted Wednesday by Greater El Paso Republican Women, Westside Republican Women and Texas Cactus Rose Republican Women at Mesa Street Grill. She is the first Hispanic first lady of Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection this year. Among his challengers is El Paso Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
