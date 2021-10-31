There’s an election Tuesday, Nov. 2, on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that’s not getting much attention from voters, but that’s no surprise because such elections rarely do.
As of Thursday, there were 778 early votes cast in the election in El Paso County out of 489,012 registered voters.
At Tuesday’s election, voters may miss some of the amenities that made their way into elections practices during the pandemic to keep people safe while making voting easier.
“Honestly, there’s not a lot of changes from basically what we did earlier this year in the May election,” said Lisa Wise, director of the El Paso County Elections Department. “But there are some drastic changes from what we did in November 2020.
“That was when we offered express curbside voting, extended early voting hours and where we had a ballot-by-mail drop-off here during early voting, which was allowed by (Texas Gov. Greg Abbott).
“Those things have changed dramatically since last November.”
While Abbott allowed some changes to the way people could vote during the pandemic, others were implemented by election directors acting on their own in Texas, such as Wise. Those include extended early voting hours and express curbside voting.
In September, Gov. Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law, rolling back many of those changes and tightening the state’s election laws.
“Most of those things that were done, in the legislation of Senate Bill 1, they are not allowed in the future. That’s being challenged right now,” Wise said. “It’s got a lot of components in there, with the extended early voting hours, things like the voting drop box we had and voting from inside an automobile.
“As of right now, we only have one drop box, which is here at the courthouse, and it’s only going to be open on Election Day, so that if you don’t have your mail-in ballot in the mail on time, you can just bring it here on Election Day.”
People who want to vote on the amendments on Election Day without getting out of the car can still do so at a voting station at the Downtown courthouse.
“We’ll kind of come to you out on Campbell Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.”
But that only applies to people who requested an early mail-in ballot and didn’t get it filled out and in the mail in time for the election.
Voters will miss other amenities Wise’s office offered during the 2020 presidential election, including the ability to vote in the car at early voting stations and being able to vote at the courthouse without having to park and go in.
“We thought we could do that by law, but we had to cancel it,” she said.
There are other amenities that people may miss, such as the extended early voting hours that went until 10 p.m. at some locations in El Paso.
They include the local elections office practice of sending out reminders to registered early voters who are 65 or older that their voter registration will expire at the end of the year, along with a form requesting an early mail-in ballot.
“We have a lot of people who expect to get that who won’t this next year even though we’ve been doing it for years,” Wise said. “The issue is they don’t want us to send out an application for ballot by mail without it being requested.
“People may not notice these things in this election cycle, l but I assume they will in 2022.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
