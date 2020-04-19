A new Tesla sales and service center may soon be zooming into El Paso.
Nobody at the company is talking but according to records filed with the state, the luxury electric carmaker plans to open a sales, delivery and service center at 7825 Helen of Troy Dr. in Northwest El Paso.
It’s unclear when the Tesla center might open.
The project listed on the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration website shows the start date on May 25 and end date on Aug. 3. The remodel of the 16,734-square-foot building is estimated to cost $425,000, according to the TDLR.
The property was valued at $835,000 for tax purposes by the Central Appraisal District in 2019.
An official with Severo Hughston, the company listed by the TDLR as the owner, said he was unavailable to comment on the project because of a confidentiality agreement.
Tesla was established in 2003 and funded primarily by billionaire Elon Musk, who serves as the company’s CEO. Musk also owns SpaceX, which does some work at Spaceport America in New Mexico.
In 2019, Tesla delivered more than 360,000 vehicles, which was a company record and 50% more than in 2018.
Due to the pandemic, the carmaker had to shut down production at its San Francisco Bay Area factory in March. In a statement, Tesla told The New York Times it had $6.3 billion in cash at the end of last year before it raised $2.3 billion by selling more stock, which it said would be sufficient to “successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty.”
Tesla, which doesn’t have a network of independent dealerships that sell its cars, has faced dealership disputes in Texas.
El Paso shoppers can go to the Apple Store and buy an iPad direct from Apple or they can buy a latte directly from Starbucks. But in Texas and a handful of other states, consumers can’t buy a new car that way.
Manufacturers must sell their cars through franchised dealers. So those who want to buy a new Chevrolet in El Paso have to go to the independent dealership and negotiate a price. Tesla sells its cars directly to the consumer.
Engadget reported in October that Tesla may be planning an end-run around state laws that bar direct car sales and protect dealerships “by opening ‘Tesla Centers’ in major urban areas that would theoretically avoid legal trouble by focusing on the sale of energy, not cars.”
Tesla also manufactures and sells home energy storage systems and solar panels.
Additional reporting by Bryan Mena.
