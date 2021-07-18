Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which operates El Paso’s largest health system, is investing $20 million to expand its hospital on the far Eastside.
“For those with the resources to invest ahead and be bold as we come out of COVID, increasing our commitment to the communities we are in is actually really important to do right now – to add to the hospital capacity,” said Dr. Saum Sutaria, president and COO of Tenet Healthcare, who was in El Paso Tuesday.
Growth on the Eastside and pent-up demand for treatments postponed during the pandemic have pushed The Hospitals of Providence East Campus to near capacity, even as the number of COVID patients admitted to the hospital has plummeted.
Over the next 18 months, the East Campus will add 30 beds to the telemetry unit, according to Tasha Hopper, chief executive of the East Campus. In a telemetry unit, patients are under constant electronic monitoring, especially for heart problems.
The hospital is adding a cardiac catheterization lab for heart procedures. It is also expanding the labor and delivery unit, adding six beds in the intensive care nursery and another suite for performing cesarean sections.
“In El Paso, 79936 and 79938 are some of the most densely populated ZIP codes,” Hopper said. “There are younger families that continue to grow and have babies here, and that’s an area we need to expand in.
“On top of that, as we know, in El Paso, cardiovascular diseases are big comorbidities and being in the middle of a densely populated area we need to be able to provide that care.”
The Hospitals of Providence is also hiring, and on Tuesday the East Campus was holding a hiring fair. A line of candidates stretched out the front of the hospital.
The health network has recruited 78 physicians to El Paso since 2017 – 200 over the past decade, according to Nico Tejeda, group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence.
The East Campus is the only hospital in Far East, one of the fastest growing parts of the city, and Tenet made sure to leave room for expansion when it built the hospital in 2008. Four years later, it began a $67 million expansion that included a new four-story tower.
The latest investment expands the hospital into the third floor of the tower, which was left vacant for future growth.
“I visit El Paso very frequently,” Sutaria said in an interview at the East Campus on Tuesday. “This is one of our most important communities.”
Tenet has invested nearly $2 billion in the El Paso market since 2000, building the Far East hospital, a teaching hospital in Northwest El Paso, micro-hospitals, freestanding ERs, various clinics and renovating its two hospitals in the Downtown area.
Emergency room visits at the East Campus remain below pre-pandemic levels, but the numbers have increased as life has returned, along with the injuries and emergencies that come with it.
Before the pandemic, the ER typically saw about 200 patients a day, Hopper said. Now, the number is around 160.
Tenet operates about 65 hospitals and 450 other health care facilities nationwide. In El Paso, its Hospitals of Providence health system operates four stand-alone hospitals, along with a children’s hospital and many other health care facilities in the region.
