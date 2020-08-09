The Classroom Fund, a project of the El Paso Community Foundation, handed out almost $60,000 in grants to 66 teachers from schools across El Paso and Las Cruces on July 27.
The foundation launched the program in 2011, which funds teachers’ creative ideas, gathering proposals directly from teachers and providing classroom materials directly to them through a competitive application process.
Usually, grant recipients are honored at a reception, where their vehicles are loaded with the requested school supplies. This year, due to the pandemic, a drive-thru was set up.
“The El Paso Community Foundation is committed to having a meaningful impact on the region’s educational ecosystem,” Stephanie Otero, the foundation’s vice president of operations, said in a news release. “This year is even more important as our teachers are facing some of the biggest challenges of their careers.”
So far, the fund has granted more than $1 million in materials to area teachers. This year, supplies included books, science kits, athletic equipment and technology.
Applications for 2021 will open April 1. Information at TheClassRoomFund.org.
