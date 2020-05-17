For apartment and commercial
property owners
who’ve been hit hard by
the COVID-19 crisis and valuation
increases from the El Paso
Central Appraisal District, one
long-time tax agent has this advice:
protest and appeal.
The CAD’s multifamily and
apartment valuations are up 38%
and commercial values up 20%
this year. Notices have just gone
out, and tax agent Jeff Siegel isn’t
just referring to a standard valuation
protest, though that’s not a
bad idea either.
He’s talking about filing for a
temporary exemption due to the
natural disaster declared by Texas
Gov. Greg Abbot on March 13.
Abbott’s proclamation was
short, “certifying that COVID-19
poses an imminent threat of disaster
in the state and declaring a
state of disaster for all counties in
Texas.”
Siegel said the proclamation
opened the door to property owners
who have suffered economic
damage due to the business closures
that were ordered and income
losses.
Historically, a disaster’s damage
would have to be physicaly caused
by fire, flood or wind and to have
occurred before Jan. 1, the day on
which property values are based
for tax purposes in Texas.
So, Siegel said, there are legal
issues to be decided.
“The attorney general says it’s
only for property damage,” Siegel
said. “That’s his opinion.”
Property owners have 105 days
after the governor’s proclamation
to file Form 550-312 to seek a
temporary exemption due to the
pandemic. That makes June 25 the
deadline for seeking a state disaster
exemption on taxable property.
“It’s going to have to go to
court,” Siegel said, “And that’s not
just El Paso but on commercial
properties all over Texas. If owners
have an agent and they’re not
filing this for them, or if they don’t
file it for themselves, then they’re
foolish.”
He noted that the housing market
is still strong and homes are
selling well in El Paso, but strip
centers, retail stores and restaurants
have been badly hurt, along
with owners of apartments whose
tenants have been put out of work.
“How many people have filed
for unemployment in the country?
It was 35 million and 3 million last
week,” Siegel said. “That’s a lot of
money and a lot of people unemployed,
and there’s a lot of hardship
out there.
“Everybody should file a protest.”
One apartment building owner
who’s sure to protest saw the
CAD valuation on his property
jump 60%, from $495,000 to
nearly $800,000 on his vacant
16-unit building.
“I think there’s going to be
a lot of discontent that could
be organized into a rebellion
to oppose these increases,” he
said, asking that his name not
be used. “I think this is a crime
against the commercial property
owners in El Paso.”
