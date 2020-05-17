For apartment and commercial

property owners

who’ve been hit hard by

the COVID-19 crisis and valuation

increases from the El Paso

Central Appraisal District, one

long-time tax agent has this advice:

protest and appeal.

The CAD’s multifamily and

apartment valuations are up 38%

and commercial values up 20%

this year. Notices have just gone

out, and tax agent Jeff Siegel isn’t

just referring to a standard valuation

protest, though that’s not a

bad idea either.

He’s talking about filing for a

temporary exemption due to the

natural disaster declared by Texas

Gov. Greg Abbot on March 13.

Abbott’s proclamation was

short, “certifying that COVID-19

poses an imminent threat of disaster

in the state and declaring a

state of disaster for all counties in

Texas.”

Siegel said the proclamation

opened the door to property owners

who have suffered economic

damage due to the business closures

that were ordered and income

losses.

Historically, a disaster’s damage

would have to be physicaly caused

by fire, flood or wind and to have

occurred before Jan. 1, the day on

which property values are based

for tax purposes in Texas.

So, Siegel said, there are legal

issues to be decided.

“The attorney general says it’s

only for property damage,” Siegel

said. “That’s his opinion.”

Property owners have 105 days

after the governor’s proclamation

to file Form 550-312 to seek a

temporary exemption due to the

pandemic. That makes June 25 the

deadline for seeking a state disaster

exemption on taxable property.

“It’s going to have to go to

court,” Siegel said, “And that’s not

just El Paso but on commercial

properties all over Texas. If owners

have an agent and they’re not

filing this for them, or if they don’t

file it for themselves, then they’re

foolish.”

He noted that the housing market

is still strong and homes are

selling well in El Paso, but strip

centers, retail stores and restaurants

have been badly hurt, along

with owners of apartments whose

tenants have been put out of work.

“How many people have filed

for unemployment in the country?

It was 35 million and 3 million last

week,” Siegel said. “That’s a lot of

money and a lot of people unemployed,

and there’s a lot of hardship

out there.

“Everybody should file a protest.”

One apartment building owner

who’s sure to protest saw the

CAD valuation on his property

jump 60%, from $495,000 to

nearly $800,000 on his vacant

16-unit building.

“I think there’s going to be

a lot of discontent that could

be organized into a rebellion

to oppose these increases,” he

said, asking that his name not

be used. “I think this is a crime

against the commercial property

owners in El Paso.”

