A Taiwanese company, Cymmetrik, the biggest bar code label producer in China, will establish its first U.S. manufacturing plant in the Santa Teresa Industrial Park as early as February.
That will make Cymmetrik the third Taiwanese company to locate in Santa Teresa.
The move was announced Monday by New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia J. Keyes.
“New Mexico’s border region is well positioned for growth as companies from all over the world look to diversify their production plants and distribution centers to locate closer to North American customers,” Keyes said. “Admiral Cable, Xxentria and now Cymmetrik see the advantages of being close to the international border in New Mexico and others will follow.”
A family-owned company in Taiwan with other operations in China and Vietnam, Cymmetrik makes high-tech printer labels and bar codes that go on many consumer electronic and industrial products.
Cymmetrik expects to start operations Feb. 1 with 13 employees in a 20,000-square-foot space in a large building at 150 Earnhart Way, where Erickson Metals and Acme Mills are also operating.
“They’re starting small, but they’re going to grow,” said Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Border Industrial Association, a 115-member business group based in Santa Teresa. “They’re now the largest label maker in China.”
Doña Ana County is the fiscal agent for the project, and the New Mexico Partnership helped the company with site selection.
Pacheco manages the four industrial parks in Santa Teresa just across the New Mexico state line from Northwest El Paso and linked to Mexico by the San Jeronimo-Santa Teresa International Port of Entry.
Next to the port of entry on the Mexican side is another Taiwanese company, Foxconn, which operates a huge manufacturing plant that produces 50,000 personal computers a day, many of which are exported to the U.S.
Cymmetrik is described as “a world leader in applied printing, processing and manufacturing,” and will provide local services to information and communications technology and automotive companies, according to the company’s North American spokesperson Anton Tao.
“Cymmetrik is grateful for all the support from the state and local governments,” Tao said. “Their prompt services and economic support from the very beginning were significant assets and smoothed the entire process greatly.
“As Cymmetrik’s first manufacturing site in the United States, we will strive to become a model of not just business success, but also one of corporate social responsibility.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
