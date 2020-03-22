It has been said that legendary actress, dancer and singer Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.
The saying is the inspiration behind the “Dancing Backwards in High Heels” women’s business symposium, which was held for the 16th year March 12 at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel – before COVID-19 cases surged in the U.S., leading to the cancellation of events in El Paso and across the country.
The annual event is organized by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration. This year, there were 25 speakers, 45 venders, several panel sessions, a “robotron dance party” and high heel decoration contest.
Jenny Girón, EPCC chief information officer, received the Setting New Heights Award. Martha Dickason, owner of DMDickason, received the Paradigm Award. Elaina Ball, El Paso Electric interim chief operating officer, was presented the Cutting Edge Award. Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare received the Pyramid Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.