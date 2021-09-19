The El Paso Symphony Orchestra, the longest continuously running symphony orchestra in Texas, celebrated the start of its 90th season with “An Emerald Affair.”
At the gala, held Sept. 10 at Grace Gardens, more than 30 violins painted by local artists were auctioned to support the orchestra’s programs and events.
Participating artists included Alberto Escamilla, Candy Mayer, Diego Martinez, Ed Vera, Robert Dozal, Lyuba Titovets and Bohuslav Rattay, the symphony’s music director.
The concert season opens September 24 and 25 with masterpieces by Gershwin and Ravel performed by the symphony with Kevin Cole on piano. For more information, go online to EPSO.org.
