More than one in four El Pasoans who volunteered their blood for a large statewide study have antibodies against COVID-19, according to the initial findings released last week.
So far, more than 7,000 Texans, including 243 El Pasoans, have volunteered for the study and been tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which show whether they have been infected by the coronavirus in the past. The researchers have also tested 78,000 unidentified blood samples, including about 3,000 in El Paso, collected from participating clinics across the state.
They are trying to suss out just how many have been infected since the pandemic began and gauge Texas’ progression toward herd immunity. They also hope to get a better idea of how long the antibodies, which the body uses to protect against reinfection, last.
The new data was released Monday, March 15, by researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and the Texas Department of State Health Services, the first such analysis. It is part of an ongoing statewide COVID-19 antibody study launched four months ago, called Texas CARES.
Statewide, 24% of the volunteers tested had COVID-19 antibodies, and 14% of the blood samples provided by clinics had the antibodies.
In El Paso County, of the 243 El Pasoans tested, 29% had COVID-19 antibodies, and 21% of the blood samples provided by clinics had the antibodies.
That’s higher than the five other Texas cities included in the initial findings. El Paso was followed by Dallas with 27%, San Antonio with 26%, Houston with 22%, Brownsville with 20% and Austin with 15%.
The findings provide some initial clues as to how the coronavirus has spread in El Paso, where a surge in November was among the worst in the country.
Kristina Mena, dean of the UTHealth School of Public Health in El Paso, said she suspects many infections have come from household transmission – one family member passing the virus to another and so on – especially within multigenerational families that live together or visit often.
“By the time somebody has been tested and received the results, they have likely transmitted the virus to at least one other person in the household,” Mena said.
About a third of the children in the study were found to have COVID antibodies, more than the adults. Children often have mild symptoms, or none, and researchers are trying to better understand how easily they spread the coronavirus.
For more information about the study and to participate, go online to TexasCaresProject.org.
