El Paso business owners are optimistic about how quickly the economy can bounce back from the deep downturn driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost three-quarters of El Paso business owners surveyed expect the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, or sooner, according to a survey of 231 business owners conducted by the El Paso Chamber, which it shared with El Paso Inc.
And many of those surveyed expect a much swifter return, despite warnings from some health experts of a possible second, or even a third, wave of coronavirus infections that could further damage the economy.
About 12% of those surveyed predict a full recovery by the end of this year. About 14% expect a full recovery by the end of March 2021 and 20% by the end of June 2021, the data show.
“That reflects the overall resilience of El Paso, which is high compared to the rest of the country,” El Paso Chamber CEO David Jerome said.
The survey, which was conducted a week ago, also asked business owners about CDC recommendations for workplaces. Most responded that they feel safer when businesses require face masks, social distancing and hand-washing.
“At the chamber, we are finding people are quite OK to do what the CDC recommends, including wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing,” Jerome said.
Nearly 80% of respondents said they were likely or highly likely to recommend doing business in El Paso to a friend.
“Even though we’ve been impacted, our confidence is high,” Jerome said.
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.