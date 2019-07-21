What do Juárenses think of El Paso? What do El Pasoans think of Juárez? What are the region’s greatest challenges? What are the top reasons residents from each city cross the border?
Those and 66 other questions were put to borderland residents in a first-of-its-kind survey that was publicly presented to community leaders last Wednesday.
“There is no other area or region in North America like El Paso-Juárez,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said at the presentation. “For 350 years, we have been one community and your data reinforces that. We are totally unique.”
The Border Perception Index, which examined the perceptions of people in El Paso and Juárez, was conducted by the El Paso Community Foundation and its Juárez counterpart, the Fundación Comunitaria de la Frontera Norte, in collaboration with UTEP and other organizations.
Almost 900 people were surveyed across El Paso and 1,535 across Juárez. The data was collected by Familias Triunfadores, an area nonprofit, from August to September 2018.
The survey asked El Paso and Juárez residents what they thought the biggest problems impacting the region are. Topping the list of Juárez residents: migration, security, human rights and economic development. Those in El Paso said migration, security, economic development and human rights.
“There’s an impressive agreement from both sides of the border about what are the issues we share and face as a binational community,” said Josiah Heyman, an anthropology professor at UTEP who worked on the survey.
There were also a number of differences revealed by the survey.
El Pasoans are far more likely to cross the border to Juárez than Juárenses are to cross to El Paso. About 63% of those surveyed in El Paso said they had crossed the border in the last two years while only 25% of those surveyed in Juárez reported the same.
Almost 90% of those surveyed in Juárez said they do not cross to El Paso because they do not have a border crossing card visa.
El Pasoans and Juárenses also have different reasons for crossing.
“This is an outstanding piece of data that we have,” Heyman said.
While the No. 1 reason Juárenses gave for visiting El Paso was to shop, the No. 1 reason El Pasoans gave for visiting Juárez was to visit friends and family. Also high on the list of reasons El Pasoans cross was to see doctors or dentists where health care is more affordable.
Another significant difference: More of those surveyed in El Paso own a home in both cities, 16.9%, than those surveyed in Juárez, 3.2%.
Also, far more of those surveyed in El Paso reported growing up in Mexico than the other way around. More than 47% in El Paso said they lived in Mexico until they were 12 years old, and 1.8% of those in Juárez said they lived in the U.S.
“So there’s a large number of binational families that feel they have homes on both sides of the border,” Heyman said. “It’s an extraordinary finding.”
At Wednesday’s presentation, Eva Moya, an associate professor at UTEP highlighted the uniqueness of the survey.
“Traditionally, research is done with from one country and one perspective, but this is a very unique experience where we came together from the beginning to create, translate, produce and present,” she said.