The El Paso Independent School District board will swear in its newest trustee on Tuesday.
Israel Irrobali, a legislative liaison for the city of El Paso, is the new District 5 trustee after he won a runoff election against Vanessa Betts in early June.
He replaces Charles Taylor, who was appointed to the EPISD board in 2015 but was initially elected in 2013. Taylor won his seat again in 2017 and did not seek reelection for a new term.
The EPISD board, which governs El Paso County’s largest school district, looks radically different than it did before the coronavirus pandemic began. There’s now only one trustee, Al Velarde, who was on the board before 2019.
Irrobali, an Andress High School graduate, said hiring a new superintendent is a priority for his district in Northeast El Paso.
“I want to make sure we identify someone who has a long-term, positive vision for our district, not someone who doesn’t understand our education system here in El Paso – someone who wants to do better for our kids,” he said.
Irrobali is looking forward to better understanding tax issues and how the district can make better fiscal decisions.
“The residential base makes up the majority of the tax base. In other traditional communities it’s industrial folks, but in El Paso it’s flipped on its head,” he said. “When we see a tax increase it disproportionately affects our residential payers, and some are struggling to pay their tax bills year after year.”
Other pressing issues the board faces include student learning loss due to school closures and COVID-19, district budgets and the recently released internal audit of contract issues surrounding former EPISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera.
“We need to find a way where we prevent personal relationships from dictating where contracts go,” Irrobali said. “If we can work on that and develop a standard operating procedure that protects the district, that’ll be a huge success.”
EPISD and other Texas public school districts will likely be back to full face-to-face instruction in the fall after the state legislature did not pass funding to keep virtual instruction ongoing.
“Our plan is to welcome all kids back to the district and get started on educating kids and moving past the pandemic,” Velarde said.
He added that the hiring of a new superintendent will be a priority for the board, which voted to hire the Texas Association of School Boards as the firm to assist in the superintendent search. Velarde expects that EPISD will put out a call for applicants soon.
Also on the agenda for trustees is creating a new strategic plan that will guide the board over the next few years.
“I’m hopeful that this board will come together and gel nicely and work together as a team,” Velarde said. “The priority for all of us is the outcomes of students attending our schools.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
