A number of races are headed to runoffs after a packed Super Tuesday that drew in moderate voter turnout in El Paso County.
About 18.6% of El Paso’s 470,082 registered voters cast ballots in the March 3 election, according to the El Paso County Elections Department.
In the race for El Paso County Commissioner District 3, incumbent Vince Perez and Iliana Holguin, an attorney and chair of the El Paso County Democratic Party, will head to a runoff.
Perez had a slight edge over Holguin on Tuesday, with 41.8% of the vote. Holguin received 38% of the vote.
The race for district attorney will also head to a runoff between Yvonne Rosales and James Montoya. Rosales was up on Tuesday with 38.5% of the vote, and Montoya received 34%.
There were a few races that were won outright last week. El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles was elected to another term by a wide margin, receiving 57.7% of the vote.
Claudia Ordaz Perez, the former city representative, won the primary for the 76th Congressional District with 56% of the vote over challenger Elisa Tamayo. State Rep. César Blanco, who currently represents that seat, is running for state Senate.
There will also be new leadership for El Paso County’s Democratic and Republican parties.
Dora Oaxaca won the county Democratic chair seat with 56.7% of the vote.
Rick Seeberger ousted incumbent El Paso County GOP chair Adolpho Telles with 62.25% of the vote.
There are about 70,000 more registered voters than there were in the 2016 primary elections.
Election Day for the runoff races is May 26.
