Super Tuesday is coming up, and one particularly hot local contest is the race for the District 76 state representative seat that Rep. César Blanco is giving up to run for state senate.
The Democratic and Republican primaries are Tuesday, March 3, and early voting begins Tuesday and ends Feb. 28.
In the District 76 state representative race, El Paso city Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, 34, faces Elisa Tamayo, 27, who’s worked for both Blanco and state Sen. José Rodríguez, who’s retiring. The winner won’t face a Republican in November.
District 76 takes in much of Mission Valley south of Interstate 10 between U.S. 54 and Loop 375/Avenue of the Americas, including part of Socorro.
Ordaz Perez brings six years of experience as the District 6 city representative. She’s married to El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez, who’s drawn three opponents of his own in the primary, including the county Democratic chairwoman.
Ordaz Perez has taken in $68,000 in campaign contributions, more than twice Tamayo’s total, much of it from big-name businessmen and developers Paul Foster, Woody Hunt and Bob Bowling.
And the El Paso Association of Builders, the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors and the Ysleta Teacher’s Association have also endorsed her.
But Tamayo has received just about all of the other major endorsements to be had in a local election.
“I’ve received three times as many contributions, and many endorsements,” she said. “The labor unions have really gotten behind me. Everyday people are chipping in.”
She’s been endorsed by all but one member of El Paso’s six-member legislative delegation, the 846-member El Paso Firefighters Association, more than a dozen local and state labor unions along with the other teacher federations and a long list of current and former elected officials in El Paso.
With those kinds of endorsements come campaign volunteers and invaluable political savvy that’s worth more than money.
Ordaz Perez notes that Tamayo has worked in the offices of three El Paso legislators and is benefitting from those political affiliations.
“The difference is I’ve taken the hard votes for six years in office,” Ordaz Perez said. “There’s no particular issue here. We’re both Democrats.
“But I’m the only one that’s born and raised in El Paso, the only one that graduated from public schools in El Paso. She says she’s from the border, but she grew up in Chihuahua City 400 miles away and she’s lived and worked in Austin.”
Tamayo said she’s honored to have the endorsements she’s gotten, noting that no elected official has endorsed her opponent. She also took Ordaz Perez on for her comments, calling her “tone deaf” in today’s times.
“I was born in District 76 to Mexican immigrants who couldn’t live and work in the district legally until 2010,” she said. “That is when me and my family were able to live together in El Paso.
“I did not go to public schools in El Paso until 2010 when I got my GED from El Paso Community College, and I graduated from UTEP. I think that is the story of many people in District 76. It doesn’t matter how many generations deep you are in El Paso, or if you just moved to El Paso last month.
“I think what binds us together as a community are our values – that we’re a hardworking, welcoming community. The rhetoric she’s using, to me, sounds a lot like the Trump rhetoric against immigrants, and it’s definitely out of touch with the district.”
She accuses Ordaz Perez of committing ethics violations for improperly using city money to send informational fliers beyond her district and city limits regarding a proposed medical waste plant and for repeatedly failing to disclose campaign contributions over $500 by placing them on City Council agendas.
But an outside attorney hired by the city formally reviewed those allegations, dismissing the flier complaint in December and just recently rejected the 24 ethics complaints filed against Ordaz Perez over the campaign contributions.
Ordaz Perez contends that Tamayo is trying to muddy the waters and her by continuing to accuse her of ethics violations.
She said she duly reported the 24 campaign contributions in question with the state as a state candidate, but they were not subject to the city’s ethics code.
If elected, Tamayo said one of her main objectives will be pushing for Medicaid expansion to improve health care in Texas.
“When more people have access to health care, it brings down the cost of health care for everybody,” she said.
She would also support significantly more state funding for education to relieve school district property taxpayers of so much of the burden.
“We need to stop raising taxes on the local taxpayers,” she said. “We have some of the highest taxes in the nation here. We’re taxing people out of their homes, and the city shouldn’t be raising taxes as much as they have.
“In the six years she’s been on council, she’s voted for every tax increase.”
Ordaz Perez concedes that she and the rest of City Council have approved tax increases for major public safety projects and the bonds to finance them, as well as the fire and police union contracts with pay raises that come around every three years.
One proposed fire contract went to voters in 2015 because the union and the city couldn’t agree on it. Voters approved it at the polls and, Ordaz Perez said, Tamayo is taking some of the credit for that because she worked for its passage.
“But you can’t take credit for passing a fire referendum and then complain about property taxes because the majority of our budget, like 60%, is for public safety,” Ordaz Perez said.
While on the council, she said, she pushed through a major parental leave policy that allowed city employees to contribute sick leave they don’t use to a pool that other employees can tap when medical emergencies or special needs arise.
That would be one of her objectives if she’s elected to the Texas House, she said.
“I don’t see a reason why the state of Texas can’t do it,” she said.
