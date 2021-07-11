Sunland Park appears to have won the legal and sometimes angry battle over whether the city of 18,700 can annex property and grow or if the adjacent Santa Teresa community can claim some of the same ground and establish a new city of its own.
The latter doesn’t look likely following the Doña Ana Board of Commissioner’s recent and second denial of a petition to incorporate Santa Teresa as a city.
But Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea and the city manager, Michael Martinez, have made it clear that their city will not take advantage of the situation by annexing Santa Teresa neighborhoods without a request from the neighbors.
“The city is looking ultimately at voluntary annexations,” Martinez said. “We don’t want to tell anyone that they have to become part of the city.
“We’re already assisting our neighbors with fire response and police response when necessary, and those kinds of things but we’re not getting any revenue for providing service outside city limits.”
However, there are new subdivisions going in that Sunland Park and developers want for future residents drawn there by property taxes that are well below El Paso’s – New Mexico’s personal income tax notwithstanding.
There’s one big and bumpy problem in the 360-acre Santa Teresa area, and that is the condition of the unmaintained private road owned by Greg Collins that serves much of the community.
Nonetheless, the neighborhoods are as unique, attractive and quiet as they were years ago. That is what drew Bohuslav Rattay, the music director and maestro of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, and his wife there in 2013.
“The reason we moved here seven years ago is that it’s quiet and secluded,” Rattay said while in front of his home last week. “I think it would be nicer if we could incorporate Santa Teresa as its own city, and just keep it that way.
“I mean, what will happen in the future with all the new development down there? Eventually, there will be, like, 500 homes there.”
What Rattay likes the most is the small town feeling of the community.
“It would be nice to bring this place back to its old glory,” he said, adding that will never happen because of the conditions of the roads and the ruination that once was Charlie Crowder’s Santa Teresa Country Club.
The Provisional Government of Santa Teresa, or PIGOST, which represents the community that once had three, well-tended golf courses, filed its petition to incorporate a city in 2015.
Then, the Doña Ana Board of Commissioners found that its petition fell short of the legal requirements to show Santa Teresa could provide essential city services to residents, and refused to commission the initial step – a census of the Santa Teresa residents.
That set off a six-year court fight.
“The Board of Commissioners made an interpretation on the law and said, ‘No, you didn’t meet the requirement that’s necessary here, and therefore you can’t go to the next step,’” Doña Ana County Attorney Nelson Goodin told El Paso Inc. last week.
The next step would have been a census count of the community residents intended to lead to an incorporation election.
Goodin said the problem was some “bad wording” in the state statute, forcing the annexation supporters into a slow-moving appeal, made worse by COVID- 19, which closed courthouses for months across the country.
Among the issues facing Santa Teresa petitioners has been whether they could establish important city services in the same time that Sunland Park could, including police and fire protection.
In December, Goodin said, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled against PIGOST and sent the issue back to the Doña Ana Board of Commissioners, which earlier this month determined – for the second time – that the petitioners fell short of showing how a new city of Santa Teresa could provide essential and emergency city services.
But, Martinez said, there is a second case pending before the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
The question on the table is much the same: Whether Sunland Park or the nonprofit PIGOST could provide essential services more quickly to the area PIGOST wants as the boundaries of a city of Santa Teresa.
That issue could be settled at the appeals court, Martinez said, given the recent determination by the Doña Ana commissioners that Sunland Park can better provide those services now.
Or, he said, PIGOST could make another run at the state Supreme Court.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.