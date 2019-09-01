Since the death of Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino owner Stan Fulton in January 2018, little has been said about the venue’s fate, except for speculation about a possible sale.
But the future of one of the region’s most popular entertainment attractions is still undecided, said Ethan Linder, marketing director for the racetrack and casino.
“We are owned by the Fulton family and the family is evaluating the property,” he said. “At this point, we are talking with individuals who may be interested.
“But that does not, in fact, mean that they will go forward with the sale. It’s part of the estate process.”
Fulton, who died at 86, was involved in the Las Vegas gambling industry, developed the first video slot machines and operated slots in Nevada, Colorado and Sunland Park, New Mexico.
He was survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.
“We’re just in that process right now,” Linder added.
It’s a big decision because the racetrack and casino, located just across the New Mexico state line from El Paso, generates millions of dollars in gambling taxes and draws big crowds.
“Well north of 1 million people a year walk through the doors,” Linder said. “On any given afternoon, we’ll run a couple thousand people here and on race days it’s 5,000 to 7,500.”
In addition to the 8.47% gross receipt tax on sales on food, beverages and products, Linder said 46.25% of every dollar spent at the slot machines and the betting windows also comes out.
Then, 26% of that goes to the state of New Mexico in gaming taxes and 20% to fund purses paid out for horserace winners.
Gaming revenues are confidential, Linder said, but last year more than $16 million in purses went to horse owners.
The site also includes the Hotel at Sunland Park Racetrack, which opened in 2017 and is, Linder said, very successful.
It is also an important asset for the city of Sunland Park, population 14,000, and its largest employer, with a fulltime staff of 278 that swells to 400 during the racing season.
Asked where the visitors come from, Linder said, “We have a nice blend between New Mexico, Mexico and Texas, but we never put a hard figure on it.”
