The city of Sunland Park has commissioned economic development plans before that wound up on a shelf at City Hall. But the city is on the move again, and the new city manager, Michael Martinez, is determined to see that things happen this time.
“We’ve kicked off the idea that we’re redoing Sunland Park Drive as our new entertainment district,” Martinez said. “And we have a current developer who plans to start a new district between the State Line restaurant and the casino.
“It’s going to include those metal boxcars that have been used in developments around the county, so you’ll see bars and restaurants and other types of entertainment.
“He has 13 or 14 of them.”
But first will come the water and sewer work that will make everything else possible, and that should break ground in the next two months.
The city’s strategic plan also calls for a 5.8-mile trail that will begin on Sunland Park Drive and connect with the existing trail at Country Club Road along the river’s edge.
That’s the working name of the project – River’s Edge – that would include a city river park, an expanded sports park and connecting to the trail system that tracks the Rio Grande into northern New Mexico.
“This is part of the bigger Paso del Norte trail system, and we’ll be providing connectivity,” said Martinez, a 41-year-old native El Pasoan who has been Sunland Park’s city manager since last August.
A $50,000 state grant has helped finance the city’s plans, which have gone before the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization’s policy board and the Transportation Project Advisory Committee.
The final draft of the city’s plan is due in late March, about the time the city cuts the ribbon on its new splash park.
After that, there will be bid invitations for the public aspects of the city’s plans, with a bid award in early May – tentatively.
Martinez said an unnamed developer is also working with and investing in the city.
That businessman and developer turns out to be David Bingham, who disclosed his role in Sunland Park’s plans to El Paso Inc. on Thursday.
“I’m not sure of everything the city has planned,” Bingham said, “but I know they’re trying to upgrade that whole area and make it a local destination and quality of life kind of project.
“I know the area I’m focused on is from the state line to the race track and then possibly further.”
On 10 acres of property he owns close to the Texas-New Mexico line, Bingham plans to build an entertainment area with restaurants and bars as well as an RV park and what he called an innovative campground “sort of like the famous one in Marfa.”
“There’s a famous campground there, a small hotel, small shops, a concert venue, huge parking and different retail stuff,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing on my property, so I’m pretty excited about it.”
“We’re trying to get ours kicked off here within five months, and it’ll take 10 months to finish,” Bingham said. “We’re looking forward to helping the city of Sunland Park and that market.”
Martinez was in Santa Fe this past week meeting with legislators and officials about the city’s plans and about participating in a feasibility study for a state park at Mount Cristo Rey.
