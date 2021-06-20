Shopping malls are dying across the country, with plenty of images and examples of decaying giants, once houses of fashion, commerce and mall pizza.
So it wasn’t a huge surprise last week when Washington Prime Group, the company that owns Sunland Park Mall in West El Paso and many others across the country, announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
But the bankruptcy filing does not mean Sunland Park Mall will be shutting down imminently. On Friday afternoon, the mall was full of shoppers seeking to walk around protected from the heat.
Bob Ayoub, an executive with El Paso-based retail developer Mimco, said the bankruptcy announcement wasn’t grave news but rather just a large company using Chapter 11 to help restructure its debt.
As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, Washington Prime Group is looking to deleverage its balance sheet by about $950 million, according to a news release.
“It’s a refinancing, just a big company using the bankruptcy court and process to refinance debt. It happens a lot, and one part of that is that their lenders are converting equity, restructuring loans,” Ayoub said. “They’re saying it’s a great move for Washington Prime.”
He said the bankruptcy doesn’t speak for the rest of the retail market in El Paso, which is steadily coming back after months of pandemic-fueled uncertainty.
“We’re seeing a lot of activity on the leasing side,” Ayoub said. “There’s a tremendous amount of activity in the market, and we’re very excited about the rebound from last year.”
Washington Prime announced the bankruptcy filing on June 13. The Ohio-based real estate group owns lower-performing properties that were once owned by Simon Property Group, which still owns Cielo Vista Mall in East-Central El Paso.
Kelley Baker, the general manager of Sunland Park Mall, was not able to comment on the bankruptcy announcement.
According to a news release, Washington Prime Group in the bankruptcy proceedings will have access to $100 million in “new money debtor-in-possession financing” to continue day-to-day operations of its 103 properties across the country.
“The company’s financial restructuring will enable WPG to right-size its balance sheet and position the company for success going forward,” said Lou Conforti, CEO and director of Washington Prime Group, in a news release. “During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work toward maximizing the value of our assets and our operating infrastructure. The company expects operations to continue in the ordinary course for the benefit of our guests, tenants, vendors, stakeholders and colleagues.”
Washington Prime cites the pandemic’s impact on shopping malls for its need to file bankruptcy.
While Sunland Park Mall is not nearly as busy as Cielo Vista, there have been efforts to rehab the retro space, which still has its signature pink marbled tiles from its heyday in the ’90s.
There’s now a private, regulation-size volleyball court used for practice by the Wolf Pack Volleyball Club. The mall also recently announced the addition of 12 new tenants, including a boba tea shop, fabric store and eyeglasses store.
But like nearly all “non-essential” and in-person retailers, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic wiped out business and impacted sales for a year.
As more people get vaccinated and others feel more comfortable returning to in-person life, malls and other retailers are still working to attract customers back.
“Indoor malls have been under pressure for a very long time,” said Adam Frank, president of River Oaks Properties. “The concept has been going downhill, and COVID destroyed many indoor malls. I’d say we get multiple calls a week from tenants at Sunland Park and Cielo Vista who want to move to our shopping centers.”
While El Paso’s three indoor shopping malls have mostly remained prominent spaces in the city, there’s no rush here or anywhere else to build new ones.
Instead, the city is flush with the development of outdoor shopping malls and strip centers, often anchored by large high-traffic stores.
While it’s still unclear what the long-term future of Sunland Park Mall is after Washington Prime’s bankruptcy filing, Frank said the location is a prime spot for something like mixed-use redevelopment.
“In other markets you see (malls) being redeveloped,” Frank said. “You also see scavenger buyers try to come in and buy really cheap and not do much to it. They collect rent, get returns and go on their way. That’s not ideal for El Paso. El Paso is a thriving market, not a dying market. There’s definitely opportunity for someone to redevelop.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
