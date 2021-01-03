A decision by the New Mexico Supreme Court that came down just before Christmas may lead to the resolution of a long dispute between the city of Sunland Park and a group that wants to form the new city of Santa Teresa.
Immediately at issue is whether work in the sprawling Santa Del Sol subdivision will be allowed to resume after being stopped when the Provisional Government of Santa Teresa, known as PGOST, sued Sunland Park for annexing the area and approving the subdivision.
PGOST contended that Sunland Park improperly annexed the area that the organization of Santa Teresa residents had already claimed as part the city it has been trying to form since 2015.
The state Supreme Court decision put the issue back in the hands of the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners to decide whether PGOST has the capacity to provide municipal services in the area it wants to incorporate as well as or better than Sunland Park, an established city of more than 18,000 residents.
Doña Ana County Attorney Nelson Goodin explained the situation this way to El Paso Inc.: “In 2015, there was a petition to incorporate the city of Santa Teresa.
“In November 2015, there was a hearing before the commissioners to determine if (PGOST) had met the criteria to get a vote on the incorporation. The county commissioners determined that the petitioners had not met all of the statutory requirements to proceed to a vote.”
Goodin went on to say the commissioners “found there were other requirements in the statute that had to be met before they got to that determination.”
“The board also found that those requirements had not been met and never even got to a presentation on whether they could meet the municipal plan for services they needed to provide,” he said.
Goodin said the state Supreme Court, by declining to hear the case, agreed with a previous appeals court decision that the advocates of Santa Teresa’s incorporation should be allowed to show the Board of Commissioners they would have the ability to operate a city if voters approve its creation.
“Now it will come back to commissioners for the hearing on that municipal plan,” Goodin said.
Meanwhile, on El Paso’s doorstep just across McNutt Road on Country Club Road, there’s a lot of dirt turned up as work on housing pads, streets and utilities proceeds apace in the La Entrada/Collins Gate subdivision.
La Entrada development plans call for 170 homes with trails and open space and a 40-unit luxury apartment complex.
However, the legal dispute has brought work to a halt on the much larger Santa Del Sol subdivision, where 869 homes are planned and one large neighborhood has had streets and building pads ready for new homes for more than two years.
Sunland Park’s new city manager, Michael Martinez, said the developer is Bill Hagan of Socorro Partners.
Hagan, who is also general manager of El Paso’s Rocky Mountain Mortgage Co., could not be reached for comment. Nor could Douglas Schwartz, CEO of Southwest Land Development, or Robert Foster, who are also involved in the planned Sunland Park developments.
If the Santa Teresa community is successful at incorporating as a city, it would have a significant impact on Sunland Park’s future growth and would put a substantial burden on Santa Teresa as well, Martinez said.
“They would have to contract for services, and it’s some pretty expensive stuff,” said Martinez, who’s been the city manager since August and previously worked for El Paso County. “I have proposed a meeting between PGOST and Sunland Park.
“Why not have a conversation? I think it would benefit the entire community.”
Martinez and Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea said La Entrada and the other communities that are planned along Country Club Road in Sunland Park would offer more than 2,000 homes and attract El Pasoans looking for significantly lower property taxes in New Mexico.
In El Paso, property taxes levied by five jurisdictions amount to about 3% of property value a year. In New Mexico, which has a state income tax, property taxes are about a quarter of the total levied on properties in El Paso.
“A lot of growth is happening on the north side of the city that can be attributed to people moving from El Paso over to the New Mexico side,” Perea said. “And it’s not just retirees moving into the area. We’re getting young professionals as well.”
Sunland Park has been planning to seek approval for and to build an international port of entry for years but has never gotten to first base by formally seeking a Presidential Permit to go forward from the U.S. Department of State.
“Now we’ve actually submitted a Presidential Permit application,” he said. “We’re also finalizing the environmental impact studies and everything else that’s associated with it.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
