More than 200 young professionals and community leaders gathered Nov. 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown El Paso for the third annual Engage Summit.
Presented by the United Way’s Young Leaders Society, the half-day event featured 15 speakers and keynote speaker Leslie Wingo, president and CEO of Sanders Wingo, the advertising agency based in El Paso and Austin.
The event also included a limited-access “mentor hour” with El Paso businessman Rick Francis and hospital executive Monica Vargas-Mahar, panel discussions, and a social hour with the area’s movers and shakers.
The summit, which “aims to inspire young professionals to take an interest in molding gratifying careers and building a strong community,” was sponsored in part by WestStar Bank, Wells Fargo, El Paso Electric and TFCU.