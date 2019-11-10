A small stretch of street in the heart of Downtown El Paso will now be named for one of the city’s most prominent architects.
Sheldon Court, a segment of San Francisco Street that runs between the El Paso Museum of Art and the Hotel Paso Del Norte, will now be known as Henry Trost Court after City Council approved the name change last week.
Henry Trost Court is named for the famed Southwest architect, who designed many El Paso landmarks, including the historic Plaza Hotel, Anson Mills Building, Hotel Paso Del Norte and El Paso High School.
Despite Trost having designed some of El Paso’s most recognizable structures, there’s not a street named after him.
City officials said it will cost about $320 to change the name of the street.
Trost settled in El Paso in 1903, where he and his brother, Gustavus, co-founded Trost & Trost, according to The Trost Society. They designed more than 600 buildings across the Southwest, including nearly 40 in Downtown El Paso.