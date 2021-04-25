Editor’s note: Ernest “Tito” Craige Jr., a community college teacher in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with family ties to El Paso, recently completed two weeks of volunteer work processing migrants at Casa del Refugiado, which was started by Annunciation House in the spring of 2019. His daily journal provides a fascinating look behind the scenes at the immigrant population. Tito’s dad is the brother of local retired physician Branch Craige, and both Tito and El Pasoan Tripper Goodman share the same grandparents in Ernst and Olga Kohlberg, who settled here in the late 1800s.
“Sir, I have to ask for help. Can you print my I-94 so I can prove I entered legally?”
Delia, a very pregnant Cuban with pink nails and a pink parka, is asking me for a copy of the arrival/departure document from the Department of Homeland Security. She needs the document to travel to a relative’s home in Florida. While a fellow volunteer goes to the printer, Delia tells me that she took a boat to Guyana and then traveled for two years before arriving in Juárez.
“I worked my way across 15 countries by painting nails. My husband is a barber and cut hair until narco-traffickers smashed his nose,” she said. “I adopted a black and white pitbull puppy named Chanel. She’s sweet and smells good, but ICE doesn’t like her. On the road, I made lots of plans for my nail salon.”
During two weeks at the Casa del Refugiado in El Paso, I talked with Cubans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans, Hondurans and Haitians about their first day in the United States. Many were fearful, but all were filled with hope.
Today’s immigrants cross the Rio Grande but, in the late 19th century, my ancestors crossed the Atlantic Ocean. Both groups have been met with hostility, stereotyping and violence. Many were murdered, including my great grandfather, Ernst Kohlberg, a cigar manufacturer who was targeted by a man who hated Jews.
Speaking in Spanish and French, calling relatives in far-off cities, filling out forms and cleaning up vomit can be exhausting. I got so tired during the 14 hours of Day 1 that I thought I wouldn’t survive. Nonetheless, amid chaos and pressure, I learned to bend when facing each day’s winds.
After a teaching career in the U.S. and Latin America, I feel called to serve the newest amongst us. I am convinced that immigrants are our country’s greatest asset, and our southwestern border is today’s Ellis Island. Just as I am proud of my great grandparents, I am proud of the people who cross the Rio Grande.
Americans are the descendants of immigrants, and, like the men and women from centuries past, the new arrivals take enormous risks, persist against the odds, maintain optimism and act generously in ways that make me want to weep.
Day 1
Forty-three years ago, Ruben Garcia, 70, founded El Paso’s Annunciation House. Today, Annunciation House’s largest facility is Casa del Refugiado, a former factory where immigrants released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol are welcomed by volunteers. After a day or two, the refugees travel by bus or plane to the homes of relatives where they will live until their deportation hearings.
Located a couple of miles from the Rio Grande, the 125,000-square-foot building houses hundreds of cots, a huge kitchen and a canopy for COVID testing. The building is so gigantic that it took me a week to figure out how to get from the front door to the office.
It is also the temporary home for refugees who, fortunately, get escorts to the welcome rooms, dispensary, clinic, sleeping areas and showers before volunteers drive them to a bus station or airport.
With gray hair and twinkling eyes, Garcia looks like a benevolent uncle. In his welcome speech, he talks with a measured kindness. He seems like the perfect foil to those who vilify migrants and block their entry.
“Welcome to Annunciation House,” he says. “There are about 70,000 refugees waiting in Mexico, of whom some 26,000 qualify for an immigration hearing in the U.S.
What happens before they get here? ICE, CBP and the U.N. prepare manifests so that refugees are ready for transportation to a relative’s home in the U.S.
“A few months later, they appear before an immigration judge and present reasons they should not be deported. About 60% have no legal representation and need an advocate… .
“The first rule at Annunciation is no one dies here. We are a Petri dish, so we wear masks and use hand sanitizer. We do the rapid test, but it is not always accurate, so, if someone tests positive, we use the PCR, the gold standard.
“We come out of the faith tradition, but we don’t impose our social justice perspective on anyone. We are conscious that the Creator, Allah and so on identify with the ‘least’ among us.
“We in this room are not among the least, but we do this work because it puts us amongst them. God resides in that bus in which refugees ride. You volunteers affirm the spirit and soul of this nation. It is what this nation truly aspires to be. I think of Jesus and the apostles and the 5,000 who needed something to eat. Jesus could have said, ‘We will feed a few because I have so little.’ But he said, ‘All are welcome.’ And the small offering was enough for all… .”
Day 2
I clean two bathrooms, load toilet paper and move boxes of blankets and clothing. A colleague with COPD almost collapses after climbing the steps to the dorm rooms, so we make sure to find him a room downstairs. I wonder if he will stay.
I complete intake forms for a Haitian family of three and contact their relatives in Florida. I end up using French, Creole and Spanish to arrange tickets for the 62-hour trip.
I interview a Honduran mom and daughter. They waited in Juárez for 2 years, but today they will take a bus to Austin, Texas. I welcome them to the U.S. and say I am glad they are safe. They smile timidly. It occurs to me that very few people have said a kind word to them in the past few months. My job is to be friendly, harm no one and find them a safe harbor.
Day 3
A dust storm blows through El Paso, and it is nearly impossible to see anything on Interstate 10. At Casa del Refugiado, a Honduran tells me that his relatives refuse to pay for the bus ticket, so his family is stuck.
Then 40 Haitians, Cubans and Hondurans arrive. The Cubans don’t have ankle bracelets, many have new clothes and one even has a multicolored bouffant hairdo. Our shift supervisor welcomes the new arrivals, but three Cubans interrupt and ask to be taken to the airport.
They have already arranged flights and do not want food, cots or intake. They are ready to fly to Miami, so we print the I-94s and send them on their way.
I talk with Marie, a Haitian woman whose husband was detained. Today, single women and couples with children are allowed in, but no one else.
Marie is seven months pregnant, but her husband must stay in detention. Our nurse discovers that Marie has a urinary tract infection, so I explain in Creole that she should take antibiotics. I am unsure if she understands what I am saying.
I call the lawyers at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and complete intake for the husband, but I have no idea if he will be released before Marie heads to the airport. What will happen in Dallas when she changes planes, all in the midst of UTI pain and an advanced pregnancy?
Day 4
This morning Ruben speaks to the new arrivals: “Welcome. How many were in Juárez for two years or more? Wow. You could get old there! No danger here. We are not la migra. You can stay here or in a hotel. If you leave the building, you can’t return here because of COVID. Don’t do reservations on your phones, please. We will give you meals. We are all volunteers to help. When you get to where you are going, get a lawyer. Agreed? Immigration will try to deport you. You must have a lawyer to improve your chances of being allowed to stay. The press is here, and if you want to be interviewed, raise your hand. Anyone kidnapped in Juárez? No one? OK.”
I intake a family from Honduras. The 18-year-old son has thick glasses and says he wants to be a doctor. The mother tells me that “merciful God has protected me, and because of his blessings, I am here.”
I intake a Cuban and ask how she felt when she realized she was in the U.S. She says, “Honestly, nothing. I was numb; it was so unexpected. I didn’t know what to think, so I didn’t think. Now I’m here and I still don’t know what to think.”
Day 5
I interview Yoli, a Guatemalan from San Marcos, the same town in which my Guatemalan-American son was born. Silently, I think that if I had not adopted my son, Marco might be sitting in front of me.
Yoli speaks Mam, a Mayan language, is 28 and has four children. She tells me that her drunk husband was incapable of taking care of the children, so she fled with two of her kids, leaving the others with her mother. She teaches me how to say “hello” by touching hands and tapping my face. I appreciate this tender gesture so much that I can barely murmur gracias.
Marta, also a Guatemalan, is next. She left her home eight days ago and traveled by bus and train to Juárez. She tests positive with the rapid test, so she and her daughter have to move into quarantine.
She bursts into tears and says that the delay is too much to bear. I assure her that she will not be deported during the next ten days, but I feel helpless. I want to offer something but all I can do is sit and listen.
Day 7
I meet a Honduran, Dia, and two of her friends. After getting their bedrolls, they grab yellow buckets and mop the vast floor. They push gray blobs around for over an hour.
“Thanks!” I say to Dia. “Want to take a break?”
“No, we got to get it done.”
“When you’re finished,” I tell her, “let’s get some shoes to replace your flip flops.”
“OK.”
Later, I take them to the clothing room, and they search through piles of shoes on dozens of shelves. A volunteer comes in and scolds me: “Soon, everybody will come in here and take garbage bags full of stuff.”
“No discussion necessary. They need shoes for the cold bus and we have hundreds.”
It turns out that Dia’s a teacher and much better educated than many. She opposes the Honduran president’s political party, so she cannot get work. She tells me that her mother had six siblings, four of whom died at birth. Only a brother survived, but he contracted polio. His arms are rigid, and her mother spoon feeds and clothes him.
Years ago, Dia’s brothers made their way to Virginia to raise money for their stricken uncle. Even though her life seems overwhelmingly difficult, Dia says that “I’ve been watched over by angels. I crossed the border on my first attempt, but many others were deported.”
Day 8
A group of detainees arrives from Laredo, but they can’t get off the bus because the testers haven’t arrived. I chat with the drivers. They’ve been Border Patrol agents for 15 years and are ready to retire. One says he’s going to explore new hobbies.
“Guess what I’m going to do?” he asks me.
“Fishing, sailing, camping, RVing or biking?”
“No”, he says. “You’ll never get it in a million years. Give up?”
“Racing cars on a dirt track? Paragliding?”
“Sex!”
“OMG!”
“Told you you’d never guess.”
“You guys seem like great friends.”
“We relied on each other for 15 years.”
I look through the reinforced plastic barrier that separates us from the passengers and ask, “Who’s getting off the bus?”
“Flown in from the Rio Grande Valley. They get to keep their clothes. We ran out of sweatpants and T-shirts. Gotta go! Stay young!”
“Bye!”
Day 9
I help a mom dispose of soggy diapers, and I clean up an infant’s vomit. A man cannot figure out an airfare, so I show him the current price on the internet.
There are many little things we can’t change. A one-year-old has a fever, but we cannot give Tylenol to a one-year-old. Almost no one has money, but we cannot give out cash.
A woman squats on her bed and tries to pull off her skinny jeans. No matter how hard she tugs, she cannot get the denim to slide over the clunky, black ankle monitor. She starts to cry.
“Excuse me. Any way I can help?” I ask.
“Cut my jeans! I can’t get them off. I have to wash them. This grillete (shackle) won’t let me take my pants off,” she says.
“Tell you what. Pull your pants back on and we’ll find a woman who has scissors,” I say, having no idea which volunteer to approach. We go to the office, and a colleague quickly takes out a pair of scissors and rips the seam halfway up to the woman’s knee. The two women smile at each other.
Day 12
I learn to ask if women want “feminine towels.” Few can afford to be discreet about the body, especially the women who breastfeed and all those who make sure to leave the bathroom door open.
Today we get a busload of depressed smelly people. It turns out that officials took their street clothes, and they were flown from Brownsville to El Paso.
Of all the things I don’t understand, this is the most confounding. Why does our government (i.e. the taxpayers) fund planes to fly 800 miles across Texas and then deport most of them to Juárez?
