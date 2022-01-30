State offers service industry workers free child care

Service industry workers in Texas can now receive up to one year of free child care and after school care for their children through the Service Industry Recovery Child Care program.
The program, known as SIR, is an extension of the Texas Workforce Commission’s subsidized Child Care Services and comes at the time of a nationwide child care shortage.
“SIR is important on several levels. To begin with, many service workers do not have income readily available to pay for quality child care,” said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex in El Paso. “This will take a burden off those parents and help them return to their jobs and help get the service industry back to pre-pandemic service levels.
“Secondly, the funds paid to the child care providers provide a good source of income for at least a year. That income can help pay for their workers and stabilize their business. WSB is there for both parents and providers at the front of this process – providing for immediate resources. And WSB will be there throughout the year to ensure their sustainability after SIR ends.”
A $500 million program, SIR is funded by a Child Care Development Block Grant with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Through grants, the 28 Workforce Development boards in Texas have been tasked with implementing the program. In El Paso, that board is Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
“Each region received an amount based on estimates of service workers and projections for child care needs,” Melendez said. “WSB received $17 million to fund day care for service workers for one year and to incentivize and support those workers to return to work.”
Service industry employees make up 25% of all workers in El Paso, according to recent data provided by Karina Castillo, senior administrative analyst at Workforce Solutions.
Contracted by Workforce Solutions, YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region manages Child Care Services, or CCS, for the workforce board and facilitates funding for all child care centers accepting CCS in El Paso, Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio counties.
“This program is a way for the Texas Workforce Commission, WSB and the YWCA to promote economic recovery and growth in the community,” said Sylvia Acosta, CEO of the YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region. “We know that we cannot do any of that without child care – it is foundational to allowing women to work, to allowing families to work. It is critical to stabilizing the economy.”
According to the YWCA, the average cost of child care in El Paso is $120 per child per week, adding up to an average of $6,240 per year.
Acosta said more than 80% of the people the YWCA serves with CCS are women who are either divorced or single heads of households.
“Most child care workers are women. Most individuals in the service industries are also women. And women have also been on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Acosta said. “But you have to remember that women are not just employees. They are usually the primary caregivers for children and often the primary caregivers for their parents as well. So women fundamentally are at the center of bringing this economy back.”
To qualify, SIR applicants must work in the arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, food service or retail industries.
Other qualifications include having an income at or below 75% of the state median income, households with single parents working a minimum of 25 hours per week and two-parent households working at least 50 hours per week.
For more information and to access the online application, visit ywcaelpaso.org. The deadline to apply is March 31.
“This is a win-win situation for everybody, a win for employers and a win for employees,” Acosta said. “We hardly ever have this kind of opportunity, but SIR has created that win-win.”
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.