Officially, a $192 million Amazon fulfillment center project kicked off just outside El Paso’s city limits this past Monday. But by week’s end, there was no activity at the property near the intersection of I-10 and Eastlake Boulevard.
According to a document filed May 27 with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, or TDLR, the project officially started June 1 and is scheduled for completion by Nov. 8, 2021 after construction of a five-floor fulfillment center.
Until now, El Paso Inc. had been able to report details about the massive development without official confirmation from Amazon, the property owner or government sources.
Layton Construction Co. out of Salt Lake City confirmed their role as prime contractor two weeks ago, and then declined to say another word about it.
Known for its secrecy, Amazon has not returned calls. Nor did the project developer, Ross Perot’s Hillwood Construction Services of Dallas.
But last week, El Paso Inc. found new and different details about the project on file with TDLR in Austin, showing the project address as 12101 Emerald Pass Dr.
The two-page document indicates that the size of the project will be 2.6 million square feet, and it seems likely that most of that will be paved parking.
Previously, Layton confirmed it would be a five-story, 625,000-square-foot warehouse. But that’s only a fourth of the footage in the TDLR document.
The document puts the project cost at $192 million – well over twice the size Layton confirmed.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
