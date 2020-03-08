An El Paso real estate investor was in court last week for a hearing on whether to convert his bankruptcy case from a Chapter 11 reorganization to Chapter 7 liquidation.
“I think conversion to Chapter 7, not dismissal, is in the best interest of the creditors in the estate,” Bankruptcy Judge H. Christopher Mott said at the hearing Wednesday. “In the 30 years I’ve practiced law and 10 years I’ve been on the bench, I don’t think I’ve seen a more challenging case for a trustee than this case.”
John Trien, owner of Vietnamese restaurant Pho Tre Bien, is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings over his real estate business, which sold and rented properties. The massive filing involves hundreds of properties across El Paso County.
Many of the deals involve complex wraparound mortgages, a type of creative seller financing that is legal in Texas. But critics say they are too risky and invite fraud and theft.
Trien filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Aug. 6, and Roberto Sandoval, United States bankruptcy trustee, was appointed to the case.
Now, Trien’s bankruptcy case will be converted to Chapter 7. Mott, who presided over last week’s hearing, said Chapter 7 is more appropriate for Trien’s business because the goal is not to restructure Trien’s real estate business but rather to liquidate its assets.
The hearing lasted for nearly six hours. Trien’s case is layered and sprawling, which attorneys related on Wednesday. There were several attorneys present representing creditors, including Rising Investments LLC and EPT RR Notes LLC, as well as attorneys representing home buyers and the state of Texas.
Sandoval on Wednesday said there are several issues with the way Trien operated his business for more than 30 years, including sparse backup records for things like rent agreements, mortgages and titles.
He said Trien appeared to be cooperative in working with attorneys to turn over paperwork. And Trien said he has turned over everything to Sandoval in the last three months.
There might be more than 200 properties impacted by the bankruptcy case that are in Trien’s name, attorneys said.
It’s unclear whether Sandoval will remain the trustee assigned to Trien’s case. Mott said the appointments of bankruptcy trustees are not made by judges but by the Office of the United States Trustee.
Attorneys argued that the work involved in Trien’s case would require a Chapter 7 trustee who lives and works in El Paso or who spends a great deal of time here.
Attorneys with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid also were present at last week’s hearing, arguing against dismissal of Trien’s bankruptcy case. Veronica Carbajal, an attorney for RGLA, is representing dozens of families who purchased or rented homes from Trien.
Carbajal said some of those families are living in limbo over whether their house will be foreclosed on or whether they will be able to continue making payments.
Trien said he is still collecting payments and rent on some of his properties, which he then turns over to Sandoval.
“This is really going to be the one chance that we’re all forced to deal with each other and try to make do for everyone,” Carbajal said.
She added that a dismissal of the bankruptcy case could send a large load of work toward the county.
“If this falls apart, we’re going to have to file dozens of lawsuits at the county on behalf of the homeowners,” Carbajal said.
Wraparound mortgages are a financing structure that helps potential buyers who might not have the needed credit or finances to purchase a home. Wraps essentially use one loan to pay off another loan and are legal in Texas.
Attorneys said the future Chapter 7 trustee will need to be knowledgeable about the kind of clients who went to Trien to finance their homes, saying they are hard-working but “not highly educated” on the details of financing mortgages.
Harrel Davis, an attorney for one of the creditors, said time would be lost on Trien’s case if a new Chapter 7 trustee has to start all the work all over again. He said it might work if Sandoval was still the trustee assigned to the Chapter 7 case.
“I just don’t know how you do that from 500 miles away,” Davis said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.