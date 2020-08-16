Butterfield Trail Golf Club has gotten a new lease on life – literally – after El Paso International Airport announced in March that it was closing the course, which was losing millions and stood to lose millions more because of COVID-19.
Call it a mulligan – golf talk for a second chance.
After the closure announcement, a number of interested parties intervened to try to save the course, notably El Paso developer and nongolfer Russell Hanson.
But the last offer standing came from Spirit Golf Management LLC of Las Cruces. The city spent two months in confidential negotiations with them and came up with a deal.
The El Paso City Council, at its remote meeting this past Tuesday, unanimously approved a multi-year contract to lease the 18-hole, 1 million-square-foot course to Spirit Golf Management, a Las Cruces company.
Even before COVID-19 came along, country clubs and golf courses locally and nationally were having a terrible time scoring a break-even par on income.
El Paso’s Vista Hills Country Club officially closed earlier this year. Friends and neighbors of that course have been trying to keep the putting greens wet while they look for a solution that would save the Eastside course.
Spirit Golf Management took over Sierra Del Rio Golf Course in Elephant Butte, New Mexico, in February, after six months of negotiations with the city of Elephant Butte. The city had been given the course by the previous owner in 2017 but couldn’t figure out how to keep from losing money.
Now, that’s Spirit Golf’s worry. The company also operates 18-hole Picacho Hills Country Club in Las Cruces.
El Paso Inc. was unable to reach the managing partner, Todd Barranger, or anyone else at the company with questions about how it plans to make Butterfield Trail a viable venture. The club, while rated as one of the top golf courses in the nation, had lost $20 million in the 12 years since it opened, according to the city.
The El Paso City Council approved a 10-year rental contract under which Spirit Golf will pay the airport a guaranteed minimum of $191,000 annually from 10% of the gross receipts for food and beverages, 15% from alcoholic beverages, 12% of golfing fees and cart rentals, and 10% of pro shop sales.
“The new management and concession agreement are profit-oriented,” Terry Sharpe, the airport’s assistant director of aviation development, told council members. “The concession agreement puts the risk on the concessionaire. It’s a profit potential for both parties.”
The 10-year contract includes an option to extend for another 10 years.
“We’re looking for tee times as early as this fall,” Sharpe said. “One of the big things we need to look at is the turn-around of losing $1 million a year to this potential profit-making.
“We know that just by not losing over the term of the contract, we’re going to save $20 million. That’s baked in. Then, the profit through the concession agreement, we estimate up to $3 million, so it’s a turn-around of $23 million over the term of the lease.”
In trying to reach Spirit Golf Management, El Paso Inc. discovered there are two companies operating under that name that do the same thing – manage golf courses.
El Paso Inc. initially found a Spirit Golf Management in New Jersey and emailed Mike Attara, the company’s president, seeking an interview about their new venture in El Paso.
But Attara quickly wrote back Tuesday, saying, “We are not doing any work in El Paso.”
He added, “I’m not aware of another Spirit Golf.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.