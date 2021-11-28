On the heels of a successful Virgin Galactic flight to the fringes of the atmosphere, Spaceport America is gearing up for more action.
In October, SpinLaunch, one of the spaceport’s tenants, successfully completed its first test flight from its suborbital accelerator launch system.
The company hopes to use its vacuum-sealed centrifuge to spin a projectile at many times the speed of sound and essentially throw it into low Earth orbit. It could significantly reduce the cost of putting small satellites into space.
According to a news release, SpinLaunch has built the world’s tallest suborbital accelerator at Spaceport America north of El Paso. The accelerator is more than 150 feet tall.
“It’s not necessarily surprising that they were able to complete the next level of tests,” said Scott McLaughlin, executive director of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority. “It was more of a sense of relief that a big event to go to space was kind of completed, and now we can all move on. Instead of thinking of that one event, we’re thinking of operational aspects of regularly going to space.”
SpinLaunch was founded in 2014 and has been at Spaceport America since 2019. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. It operates quietly and did not respond to a request for an interview.
The company has raised more than $110 million and is slated to spend $38 million at the New Mexico spaceport by the end of 2021, according to a news release.
McLaughlin said the vertical launch test at Spaceport America was an important milestone for the company and is part of exponential growth in technology and aerospace capabilities.
“SpinLaunch is a big leap that people said was impossible,” McLaughlin said. “I think Spaceport is a complicated public paid-for site, but we’re depending on this exponential growth to create a new market for all of us.”
McLaughlin said the spaceport also continues to work to bring in new tenants, and that some tenants are making regular trips to the region. He said one new tenant brings in about 10 to 20 employees to the region one week per month.
“They’re flying into El Paso mostly, renting cars, are in the area, adding economic impact,” McLaughlin said. “It’s not the same as having aerospace jobs, but we are getting the economic impact.”
Beyond Spaceport America, McLaughlin said the whole region, stretching out to Blue Origin’s operations in Van Horn, needs to work together to highlight its competitive advantages for the aerospace industry.
McLaughlin said Spaceport America works with New Mexico workforce development for talent pipeline development, but that the region’s universities are also important in creating that talent.
“We’d like to work with UTEP, and I think they’re going to be a critical part of the workforce in aerospace,” McLaughlin said. “UTEP, NMSU, UNM, all have important roles to play and find their niche.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.