SpinLaunch, a company that aims to launch satellites into space using a large catapult, kinetic energy and no rockets, is expanding in New Mexico. It could see its first test launch later this year.
In January, Sierra County approved $4 million from the state’s economic development funds for SpinLaunch’s business operations. The company broke ground two years ago at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, about 30 miles southeast of Truth or Consequences.
“It’s a very positive thing,” said Bruce Swingle, Sierra County manager. “The construction of these facilities provides jobs for our local contractors, and brings in new contractors as well.”
The expansion is expected to allow SpinLaunch to complete the build of its suborbital centrifugal launch system, in anticipation of its first test launch later in 2021. It will construct offices and create 59 new jobs with an average salary of $72,000. About 30 employees, including private contractors, now work at the site.
Requests for comment by El Paso Inc. were not returned by SpinLaunch. But in a December press release from the New Mexico Economic Development Department, SpinLaunch founder Jonathan Yaney said he expects the company to grow to thousands of employees.
“When you’re this young of a company, with this bold of a concept, being able to receive assistance is absolutely essential,” he said. “This support was instrumental in deciding to come to New Mexico.”
Yaney said SpinLaunch will recruit from New Mexico’s universities and is reaching out to NMSU and New Mexico Tech. As the company moves toward test launches, its hires will shift toward engineers and other technical experts.
Based in Long Beach, California, SpinLaunch signed a lease with Spaceport America in 2019 and invested in test and integration facilities. The aim is to launch satellites into the stratosphere and payloads into space without rockets. The system would use kinetic energy to accelerate a launch vehicle at hypersonic speeds and sling it into space.
Scott Mclaughlin, interim executive director of Spaceport America, said SpinLaunch has had quite a few employees since their groundbreaking in 2019.
“Right now, SpinLaunch is continuing to develop the site for their centrifugal launch system,” he said. “We expect that the type of employees will develop from those working on development to those working on operations.” Spaceport America’s tenants include Virgin Galactic, HAPSMobile/Aerovironment, UP Aerospace, Boeing, EXOS Aerospace and Sugarhouse Aerospace.
SpinLaunch is expected to begin operations in Sierra County this June, employing an additional 59 full-time employees, and as many as 107 employees by 2030.
The company hopes to launch its first suborbital test launch this fall. And by late 2023, SpinLaunch hopes to launch their first commercial payload.
According to a 2020 economic impact report from New Mexico’s Economic Development Plan Department, the total additional payroll or worker’s earnings associated with Spinlaunch is estimated to be approximately $130 million over the next 10 years.
SpinLaunch is expected to spend $46 million of private funding in construction and expansion over the next 10 years, generating an economic impact of $239 million in New Mexico, according to the Economic Development Department.
As the commercial space industry continues to grow, McLaughlin said New Mexico and Spaceport have several competitive advantages.
“One of the most important is the restricted airspace that belongs to White Sands Missile Range. The DOD (Department of Defense) is required to share airspace with commercial space activities.”
This means that if Spaceport customers want to set up their own spaceport, they don’t need to coordinate with the FAA to reroute airlines. White Sands already works with the FAA. The other benefit to being located in New Mexico is Spaceport’s remote location.
“There’s very few people live around the area,” Mclaughlin said. “So, it’s a good place for a spaceport, and then we have great weather. Also, New Mexico has worked to carve out beneficial incentives for companies to come in and do commercial space development in New Mexico.”
