There may be fewer cars on the road due to the pandemic, but risky driving has led to an increase in work zone deaths in Texas.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, work zone deaths in the state rose 9% in 2020, even as Texans drove fewer miles. In El Paso, there were 626 traffic crashes in work zones in 2020. There were two serious injuries but no fatalities.
Unsafe speed is one of the main causes of crashes in work zones, according to the state agency.
“We know driving through work zones can be challenging,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said in a news release. “There can be extra congestion, slow-moving heavy equipment, temporary barriers, and vehicles that make sudden stops.
“We can’t stress enough how important it is to give driving your full attention and slow down – for your own safety and that of the people who work alongside the road.”
