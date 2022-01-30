Residents of east El Paso County are the first in the nation to get access to broadband service as part of Charter Communication’s $5 billion investment to connect more Americans in rural communities to the internet.
On Tuesday, the cable giant, which provides internet under the Spectrum brand, announced the launch of its new fiber-optic network that provides internet, mobile, TV and voice services to more than 1,230 homes and small businesses in rural areas of El Paso County.
“El Paso Electric moved quickly to help us access their poles and install new infrastructure, and local government representatives helped us navigate the necessary permitting procedures, so we were able to start work without delay,” Abe Robinson, who leads Spectrum’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund investment in Texas, said in a statement. “Everyone’s cooperation made it possible for El Paso County residents to begin enjoying improved broadband services at a much quicker pace.”
Charter Communications announced its initiative to expand broadband availability to 1 million new customers a year ago. The company’s $5 billion investment includes $1.2 billion in federal funds awarded to the company through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction.
The FCC identified rural areas in America that have no broadband service and invited providers to bid on the projects. Winners received funding to support the expansion of internet infrastructure to those areas.
“High-speed broadband availability is critical for educating our students, developing our workforce and driving economic development,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in a statement. “Spectrum has made it a top priority to bring broadband access to more unserved areas in our region, and we appreciate their continued investment here in El Paso County.”
Customers can buy service with download speeds as high as 1 Gbps. Spectrum also offers “Internet Assist,” its low-cost broadband service for qualifying families and seniors, according to a news release.
A company spokesperson said “additional locations in the county will follow in the coming months, as well as locations across the state line in Doña Ana County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.