Call it a switch from one selection of medicine to another – a new El Paso Spec’s store has opened in the former CVS building at 2525 N. Mesa.
The company president, John Rydman, has been trying to get the new store opened since August when CVS closed. But CVS still owns the building.
“It’s hard with COVID to get anything done,” Rydman said. “The problem is a shortage of bottles and cans from China and Mexico.”
The new store doesn’t have a complete inventory, but he assured, “I don’t think anyone will go dry. We moved everything from an old Cowtown store.”
Specs is the biggest alcohol retailer and wholesaler in Texas and locally, with six El Paso locations and a seventh to open soon on Eastlake Boulevard.
“Another store is getting ready to open at 9515 Gateway, but the landlord is waiting for power so we can do the remodel,” Rydman said
Headquartered in Houston, the company only operates in Texas.
The new store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week and operates with 15 to 20 employees, who will also be servicing hotels, restaurants and bars – when they’re open.
