SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company. The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France were scheduled to reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab. Just a week ago, NASA awarded SpaceX a nearly $3 billion contract to provide the lunar lander that will deliver astronauts to the surface of the moon — Musk’s Starship, intended to be fully reusable to attain his ultimate prize of carrying astronauts to Mars and building a city there.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lizzo wanted to change her looks because she didn't feel 'worthy'
- Food trucks serve up our favorite to-go meals
- Q&A: Charlie Clark, Founder, Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso
- Transtelco buys floor in WestStar Tower
- Stimulus for parents
- Dental school fund established in memory of El Paso dentist
- Radixx Announces Security Incident Impacting Radixx Res™
- Water woes for all: Water managers warn of dry year along Rio Grande
- El Paso native joins Kemp Smith law firm
- Texas House approves bill to establish law school
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Virus wave, lack of parts hold back German business optimism
- Leaked recording of Iran's top diplomat offers blunt talk
- 108 on trial in Turkey for 2014 Kobani protests
- Nomadland's 'Herculean effort' to finish film amid coronavirus pandemic
- Vin Diesel to reunite with F8 director on upcoming flick Muscle
- Albania: Preliminary poll results show Socialists ahead
- UN faces tough task to get Cyprus peace talks restarted
- Oscar moments: History, glamour ... and what a weird ending
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.