Several local restaurants, as well as Attorney General Ken Paxton, have filed a lawsuit against El Paso County and its two-week shutdown order issued Thursday night.
Parties in the lawsuit include LLCs for local restaurants like the Charcoaler, Wing Daddy’s, Toro Burger Bar, Café Central, West Texas Chophouse and Peter Piper Pizza. Paxton announced on Friday afternoon that the state joined the lawsuit as an intervenor.
“Basically, all we’re asking for is that we continue with the restrictions prior to his order (Thursday) afternoon,” said John Hjalmquist, president and COO of the groups that own El Paso’s 28 Peter Piper Pizza, Applebee’s and Boss Chicken restaurants. “We want courts to say that the attorney general’s ruling stands and that the county judge’s ruling is eliminated and rendered void. Basically two sets of circumstances, and we believe the law and common sense is on our side.”
Nonessential businesses, including salons, gyms and dine-in restaurants, were thrown into limbo on Thursday when El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced a two-week shutdown of nonessential businesses to curb the record-breaking rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the city.
But the announcement was far from the final word, with Paxton challenging it, Mayor Dee Margo opposing it, the El Paso Police Department declining to enforce it and a growing list of businesses that have committed to staying open.
On Friday, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 surged past 940.
“We understand the pandemic is really tough on El Paso right now,” said Kirk Robison, chair and CEO of Pizza Properties Inc., Lonestar Apple LLC and Boss Restaurants LLC. “We don’t disagree with any of that. We’re not oblivious to the number of hospitalized, the number of infections. We just feel steps taken by the county judge are the wrong steps.”
On Thursday evening, after Samaniego’s press conference announcing the order, Margo said the county judge did not consult with him before issuing the order and told city businesses to remain open.
By Thursday night, Paxton had sent a letter to the county that said Samaniego’s order went against Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and was unlawful and unenforceable.
Also on Friday, city representatives Peter Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez released a statement in support of Samaniego’s actions, urging El Pasoans to follow the order and asking Margo to retract his statements.
“We support these temporary measures because all El Paso County area hospitals Intensive Care Units have exceeded capacity and families are losing loved ones every single day and unfortunately they are dying alone,” the statement reads. “We urge Mayor Margo to step aside so that our local leaders can come forward to ensure that safety, health and welfare is prioritized over partisan politics and reelection campaigns.”
The orders, statements and events from Thursday and Friday have created confusion at all levels, including for consumers and business owners.
Cris Green, president of Great American Land & Cattle at 701 S. Mesa Hills, said his restaurant is remaining open and complying with Abbott’s orders. There are several Great American restaurants in El Paso, but none are affiliated with another.
“We will comply with the law, whatever that is,” Green said on Friday. “It was unclear as of yesterday as to who has authority, but it’s pretty clear now that the governor has the order. The attorney general has come out with a statement that the order is unlawful and unenforceable. We’re following that decision from the mayor and the governor.”
He added that his restaurant and others are taking every precaution to keep everyone safe, including measures like regular temperature checks and a lower seating capacity.
“We will comply with any law that comes out, but it has to be pretty clear on who has the authority on this,” Green said. “If the city and governor agree we need to shut down more, we’ll comply.”
The county judge’s Thursday order targets certain nonessential businesses, including tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons, gyms, massage businesses and in-person dining. Restaurants can still offer delivery and pick-up.
“We are in a medical crisis, and it is important that the public focus on their individual responsibility and personal actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Samaniego said in a statement.
His order is separate from the further restrictions the city put in place earlier last week, which includes a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for El Pasoans and a 9 p.m. closing time for restaurants.
Some businesses are choosing to follow the order and remain closed for the next couple of weeks. West Texas Tattoo parlor posted to their Instagram accounts that all artists and staff agreed to remain closed.
Maggie Asfahani, owner of Salt + Honey Bakery Café in Central El Paso, closed to in-person dining voluntarily a couple of days before Samaniego’s order.
“We wanted to do what we felt was right for our community and our employees,” Asfahani said. “Cases are going up. I have family and friends in the medical field, and they’re begging everyone to stay home and take it easy. They feel like people are responding well to that.
“It’s not the greatest thing for businesses, but fewer people are going out anyway. Even if we had kept the dining room open I don’t think it would be full.”
The restaurant, as well as the Salt + Honey Express inside Working Capitol near Downtown, remain open for to-go orders. Asfahani said she hopes patrons continue supporting local businesses while staying safe.
“There are a lot of businesses choosing not to close, and I’d hesitate to shame them or call them out because people are trying to keep the lights on and feed their families,” Asfahani said.
