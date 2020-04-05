Celina Reyes, a labor and delivery nurse at Las Palmas Medical Center, started to feel short of breath and sometimes chest tightness.
The 30-year-old has asthma, but COVID-19 was in the back of her mind when she went to the doctor. Asthma puts her at a higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus.
It is allergy season in El Paso, and the doctor said her symptoms were likely related to her asthma. She agreed and went back to work.
Four days later, last Monday, Reyes was texting with colleagues when one of them mentioned a doctor who had worked in her unit tested positive for COVID-19. While some employees were notified that Saturday, she said she was not.
“I was in shock,” said Reyes, who works night shifts at Las Palmas.
“I feel the hospital placed me in an unsafe position,” she added. “Therefore it put our patients and their families and my family in an unsafe situation.”
She went back to her doctor who recommended she get tested for the coronavirus. That happened on Wednesday, and in an interview with El Paso Inc. on Thursday, Reyes, feeling nauseous, said she is now quarantined at home waiting for the results.
Nurses at Las Palmas and Del Sol Medical Center, along with others elsewhere in the country, are raising awareness of what they describe as a lack of preparedness by some hospitals.
El Paso health care providers are bracing for a possible spike of COVID-19 cases as coronavirus patients overwhelm hospitals in New York, Detroit and other cities. As of Friday, there were 78 cases confirmed by the city of El Paso Department of Public Health.
Mateos Chekol, an El Paso spokesman for National Nurses United, said the union began sounding the alarm for the need to prepare in January. The responses they got were vague, he said, and the hospitals were slow to respond. They still don’t know how many masks the hospitals have, he said.
In a statement, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which operates the two hospitals, said the pandemic has strained the global supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, posing a challenge to all health care providers.
“We are following CDC protocols for using and conserving PPE,” the company said. “The worldwide shortage is a reality that we are addressing with realistic, workable solutions.”
The steps it has taken include enacting universal masking for all employees, appointing a “PPE steward” to oversee the deployment of protective equipment where it is needed most and creating PPE distribution centers across its hospitals to quickly deliver equipment.
“The National Nurses Union is trying to use this crisis to advance its own interest – organizing more members,” the company stated.
It continued, “The COVID-19 pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real. In this unparalleled crisis, everyone should stand together to support our nurses, and not spread misinformation and fear to advance other agendas.”
Marya Murguia, a nurse at Las Palmas, said she believes that the hospital is responding to their concerns. “I just feel there was a delay. I feel they could have started planning and preparing sooner than they did.”
Personal protection equipment she said, is something that is normally easily found in hospital hallways. But when family members and other visitors began to take masks as the pandemic sparked fears worldwide, it was moved to a locked area where it could be accessed by nurses.
“Then one day, we showed up and everything was gone and we were told they were trying to conserve PPE in case things got crazy,” said Murguia, who works in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.
The union, which represents 10,000 registered nurses at 19 hospitals owned by HCA Healthcare, including Las Palmas, says that 35% of nurses at HCA-owned hospitals reported in a survey having access to N95 respirators in their units, compared to 53% at other facilities.
In its statement, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare said that it has adopted a “pandemic pay continuation” policy, even as other health care systems have announced layoffs.
For employees with reduced hours, the company says it will work to redeploy them to other opportunities. Those who it can’t redeploy will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks.
Employees who are quarantined continue to receive 100% of their pay.
“We are nurses, and this is our job,” Murguia said. “But we want to be protected ourselves so we can protect our families and communities.”
