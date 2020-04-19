El Paso’s newest Downtown hotels may be weathering the COVID-19 crisis with the help of property tax abatements, but that doesn’t mean the sharp decline in guests isn’t hurting – badly.
Lawyer and hotel owner Jim Scherr has given up the fight for the time being and closed both the 151-room Courtyard by Marriott and the 200-room DoubleTree, which no longer enjoys city tax breaks.
“Our hotel employees and guests’ safety are paramount,” Scherr said by text. “By temporarily shuttering them, we are able to protect our people and reopen our doors when safe to do so.”
Not far away, Mahdi Nair’s 119-room Hotel Indigo has slashed its room rates and is operating with a skeleton crew.
Meanwhile, this month’s long-awaited grand opening of Paul Foster’s first hotel, the 90-room Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, is on hold after its $78 million renovation.
The tough times for hotels will only get tougher when the owners of those newly renovated hotels that do not have city tax abatements get their property tax appraisals this month and their tax bills with no breaks for a financial disaster.
