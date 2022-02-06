Snow fell on El Paso Wednesday night, making for beautiful views the next morning but also some icy conditions.
As the winter storm moved across the borderland Thursday, most schools in the area were closed, along with some roads, businesses and day care centers, sending many families outdoors to play in the snow.
The snow was mostly melted by Friday afternoon, but temperatures were expected to remain cold into the weekend and slowly warm.
More photos are online at
