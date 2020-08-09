TruFit Athletic Clubs will open its first El Paso location on Aug. 17 at Sunland Park Mall. It is in what used to be the Sears building.
On Thursday, the company provided a sneak peak of the large, 50,000-square-foot facility, which includes the gym floor, child-care zones, tanning studios, saunas, massage beds and locker rooms. Online, its memberships range from $9.99 to $29.99 per month.
The fitness chain has more than 30 locations in Texas and is growing rapidly.
