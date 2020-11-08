As COVID-19 cases continued to soar Friday, a state court in El Paso denied an effort by the state of Texas and others to block the two-week shutdown issued by El Paso County.
At a brief hearing streamed live on YouTube, 34th District Court Judge Bill Moody, denied the temporary injunction sought by a group of restaurateurs and the Texas attorney general to block the orders issued by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Oct. 29.
That order prohibited indoor-dining and required some El Paso businesses considered nonessential to close, including gyms and hair salons, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11.
It also caused some small-business owners to bristle. Bill Clark, owner of Literarity, a small independent bookstore, says he understands the importance of closing if needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But he doesn’t like the fact that large stores like Walmart and Target get to stay open and filled with shoppers while small-businesses like his bear the brunt of the impact.
“I don’t like having my business put at a disadvantage because government officials are picking winners and losers,” he said.
The question now is whether Samaniego will extend his order, and he has suggested that he may.
Asked by text message, he told El Paso Inc., “I am reviewing with my amazing legal team on how I might involve the letter to the governor if I expand the order.”
Among other things, Samaniego’s letter to Abbott seeks adjustments of business occupancy rates in areas and neighborhoods where the COVID-19 rates are particularly high.
When Samaniego issued stronger measures than the state of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott and the city took the position that Samaniego had exceeded his authority and that his order violated the statewide executive order.
With that, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said his department would not enforce Samaniego’s order.
But El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles said his officers would enforce the order after the county attorney’s office issued an opinion saying it was legal – and they have been doing so.
And now so is the city, which issued a news release late Friday saying the police department and all city code and emergency personnel will enforce the county order “effective immediately.”
Now, intending to challenge the position Mayor Dee Margo and other city officials took, city Reps. Peter Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez have placed items on City Council’s meeting agenda Monday.
“I think it is crucial to have a conversation about why our city government decided that inaction was the best approach, and who so proactively led the effort to do nothing,” Svarzbein said in a statement accompanying the agenda items. “We need to act with the county to seek the local control we need in order to effectively combat COVID-19 instead of adding to the confusion about enforceability.”
The first agenda item from the three representatives is a proposed “moratorium on any new permits and licenses for bars converting to restaurants in El Paso until the surge in active COVID-19 cases reduces for seven consecutive days.”
Before announcing his decision, Judge Moody noted how local governments in Texas responded to the worst pandemic in history before COVID-19 – the outbreak of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and 1919, which killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide and about 675,000 in the United States.
Then, Moody said, “local Texas cities and counties responded in various ways.
“Dallas and San Antonio developed their own unique responses to the deadly flu in the manner that their elected local officials felt was necessary to protect the health and financial interests of their individual community. Those orders varied over time depending on the severity of the spread of that deadly flu.
“I therefore issue this court’s order denying the plaintiff and interveners’ request for a temp injunction. Judge Samaniego’s order stays in effect.”
The state and other interveners will likely appeal Moody’s decision to the state’s 8th Court of Appeals in El Paso and possibly directly to the Texas Supreme Court.
One of the action items proposed by the three City Council members calls for directing the city attorney to add the city to the list of interveners supporting Samaniego and the county in the case Moody ruled on Friday.
They’re also proposing:
The adoption of the county’s stay-at-home/stay-safe order.
Using the City Council’s investigative authority to inquire into the official conduct and communications of the office of city attorney, city manager, El Paso Police Department, mayor’s office and others involved in the events leading to the non-enforcement of the county judge’s stay at home order issued Oct. 29.
Creation of a legal process that the city should follow in the implementation of city and county emergency.
If authorities are going to impose rules, Clark said, the big boxes should have to play by the same rules – keeping food aisles open, along with health care and essential cleaning items but closing aisles where nonessentials are sold – like books.
“What do you call it when you have the big box stores open and you shut down businesses like us?” he said. “But you can still go to a Target or Walmart to buy books.
“What you’re doing is you’re taking more people and forcing them into fewer stores, which makes those environments even more dangerous than by spreading people across multiple locations.”
There are federal restrictions prohibiting local governments from forcing big box stores that sell essential items to close, Clark said, but local governments in other states have required them to close those nonessential aisles.
In other places, he said, big stores are also required to keep foot traffic going in the same direction by putting arrows on the floors to keep people from passing customers face to face.
“Why not here?” he said.
