In El Paso Friday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz raised concerns about the security at the facilities where Afghan refugees are being housed on Fort Bliss.
Cruz said he took an aerial tour of the facilities where nearly 3,000 refugees have arrived at Fort Bliss so far.
“Fort Bliss leadership has been informed that those refugees have been vetted, but the location where they are at Fort Bliss is not secure,” Cruz said. “Every one of those refugees can choose to leave at any moment, and a number of them are choosing to leave, whether to go to Downtown El Paso or somewhere else. There are no constraints.”
On Friday, Department of Defense officials said arriving refugees are being screened in many ways, including biometrically.
Cruz held the news briefing Friday afternoon after participating in a business roundtable meeting at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that addressed a wide range of topics.
The roundtable was not fully open to the press, but Cruz spent about 20 minutes afterward talking to reporters. He focused mostly on the situation in Afghanistan and the United States’ looming Aug. 31 deadline to leave the country, as well as the arrival of thousands of Afghan refugees to Texas, including Fort Bliss in El Paso.
Cruz said there were political mistakes that the Biden administration made that led to the chaotic events at the airport in Kabul.
“The priority needs to be on rescuing the Americans. We need to get out,” Cruz said. “Every American who is in Afghanistan who wants to leave, wants to escape, we should help them escape.”
Cruz said he believed Afghan refugees should be evacuated to a “safe, neutral third country,” and before coming to the U.S., they should be thoroughly vetted.
On meeting with small-business owners, Cruz said he was in El Paso to listen to the concerns they had about a number of issues, including rising inflation, the mounting national debt and increasing business regulations.
“I was here to say thank you to the small-business leaders, who create jobs and opportunities in El Paso, and I was here to listen,” Cruz told reporters.
Richard Dayoub, CEO of Thunderbird Management Consulting, participated in Friday’s roundtable and said there were at least 30 attendees. They included Kelly Tomblin, CEO of El Paso Electric, Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, El Paso Water officials, defense and military representatives and bank executives.
Dayoub said Cruz was open and receptive to the audience’s questions and that everyone had the ability to ask questions.
“He was very spot on; I was impressed with his comments,” Dayoub said. “And he was willing to take his share of the hit for the chaos going on in Congress right now.”
Dayoub said Cruz addressed other questions on state and local taxes, Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan situation, infrastructure support for Fort Bliss, the federal infrastructure bill, supply chains and challenges with China.
Before departing the press briefing, Cruz took a question from KVIA Channel 7 about the U.S.-Mexico border closure, which has been repeatedly extended since its original pandemic-related closure in early 2020.
Cruz said the border should absolutely be reopened and that the border closure is hurting Texas from El Paso to Brownsville.
“We need to open up legal commerce so our friends in Mexico can come across the bridge and go shopping at stores here in El Paso, can eat dinner here and do business here,” Cruz said. “It’s arbitrary to shut down legal commerce and simultaneously allow what is effectively an open border in the Rio Grande Valley and unlimited illegal immigration.”
