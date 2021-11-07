The long-awaited word came Friday that the National Park Service has approved the establishment of El Paso’s Segundo Barrio National Register Historic District.
The district encompasses 217 acres and 687 historically or architecturally significant buildings dating back to the 1800s.
“I am just so happy that this has finally come to fruition,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout. “It’s been a labor of love and lots of blood, sweat and tears over the last six years.”
He expressed regret that the nomination of the adjacent Downtown Historic District was scuttled by an opposition campaign that generated letters of opposition from more than 100 property owners in the Downtown district.
In contrast, the Texas Historical Commission, which oversaw the nomination process for both districts, received no opposition letters from Segundo Barrio property owners.
Aside from bragging rights, inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places makes owners who restore their historic properties eligible for federal tax credits worth up to 45% of the cost of rehabilitation – a benefit that owners of several historic landmark building have taken advantage of Downtown.
“That’s the other main reason why we wanted to do this because we felt it would really help provide incentives to folks who own property in that area,” Stout said.
Historian Max Grossman, who’s been closely involved in the historic designation process and is leading a fundraising effort to restore Sacred Heart Church in the Segundo Barrio, credited Stout for his efforts.
“Thanks in large part to his steadfast determination and absolute commitment to historic preservation, the project for the Segundo Barrio is now a reality,” Grossman said in a newsletter Friday.
