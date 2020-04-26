The city of El Paso hasn’t officially responded to developer Russell Hanson’s recent offer to buy and save Butterfield Trail Golf Club, but there is a major impediment to the proposal he has made to buy it.
His plan to build housing around the course may conflict with Federal Aviation Administration rules, airport officials say.
Meanwhile, City Council may be advised Tuesday of a second potential buyer who is interested. El Paso Inc. couldn’t reach that prospect, but in a letter to City Council, Hanson said he welcomes a rival offer.
“I encourage all El Paso to rally behind their proposal and save this asset for future generations,” Hanson wrote.
While rated as one of the top golf courses in the nation, it has lost $20 million in the 12 years since it opened. For that reason, Monica Lombraña, the city’s chief operations and transportation officer, has recommended closing it permanently next month.
But to Hanson, who’s not a big golfer, Butterfield Trail is just too valuable to allow the city and El Paso International Airport let it go the way of the Santa Teresa golf course or Vista Hills Country Club in East El Paso, where the neighbors are struggling to save it.
“I want that golf course saved,” Hanson said. “The city put $11 million in it when they built it, and I think they lost $20 million since it was built.
“The original projections by the consultants were it was going to be an economic boon for El Paso. Not only was it going break even, they were going to make money.”
But it opened in 2008, just as the economy was getting slammed by a terrible recession that wiped out businesses and homeowners – along with the airport’s plans for a resort hotel to anchor the Butterfield Trail golf course.
While the course, designed by famed golf course architect Tom Fazio, won national awards and attention, it didn’t win a following among El Paso golfers, and the city lost money every time someone played a round.
“At Tom Fazio courses, the rates they charge average anywhere between $100 and $120 per round,” Lombraña said. “But here in El Paso, we were charging $45 for residents and $65 for visitors.
“That has to do with the fact that El Paso is just not a market for the high-end golf courses. El Paso is very much a market for bargain golf. That’s what hurt us.”
Fazio courses also require a lot of maintenance and a lot of water, which Lombraña said costs an average of $460,000 a year.
“We’d been thinking of closing it for several years, and now with the pandemic, we’ve seen a drop in our airline passengers of about 95%, and we don’t know when that’s going to get better,” she said. “We’ve had to cut expenses drastically.
“But even with that, we just know there’s no way we can continue subsidizing the course. So, that’s why we’re closing it.”
She’s going before City Council on Tuesday to request the termination of the course’s management contract with Kemper Sports Summit.
As for Hanson’s proposal to let him acquire 600 acres around the golf course so he could build single-family homes, Lombraña said the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, would never allow it.
“Any sale and lease of the land would have to comply with FAA rules and regulations because we accept federal funding in the form of grants for our construction projects,” she said. “Residential housing is not allowed on airport property.
“And if we were to sell the land, and the FAA were to approve it, there would be deed restrictions, and no residential housing would be allowed.”
Why?
There are safety and liability issues that airports and the FAA have run into again and again around the country as residential communities crowd airports.
“They don’t want it to come back later on and have all of these homeowners saying, ‘Hey, we have an issue with the noise, and we want you to pay us to be able to do something with our homes,’ ” Lombraña said. “And, so that’s the whole reason.”
Hanson’s proposition to buy Butterfield Trail Golf Club and the land around it for residential development will go before the El Paso City Council Tuesday morning, and Hanson said he will not comment further on the situation until then.
“I don’t really want to respond to anybody else other than the mayor and council, which is who I took the proposal to,” he said.
