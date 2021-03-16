On a recent Saturday, Amelia the Magnificent boarded a Southwest Airlines flight at El Paso International Airport, snug in her carrier belted across two seats next to El Paso Zoo’s chief veterinarian, Dr. Victoria Milne.
The Magnificent Frigatebird had traveled to El Paso under her own wing power last month, driven off-course by the winter storm. The seabird found herself in the desert – like a beach but with no water – where she was discovered by a good Samaritan who brought her to the El Paso Zoo on Feb. 15.
Amelia, named for Amelia Earhart, was rehabilitated by a team led by Milne. The Zoological Society launched a search for a partner to transport the bird back to the coast, and Southwest volunteered to help. The airline made a special exception to allow the frigatebird to fly in-cabin.
“We learned firsthand that Southwest Airlines truly cares for our community, and values wildlife,” Renee Neuert, executive director of the El Paso Zoological Society, said in a news release. “We appreciate the Southwest Airlines employees in El Paso, Houston and Miami who provided great hospitality to Amelia and Dr. Milne as they traveled from El Paso to Miami.”
According to the zoo, Amelia was kept at a wild bird sanctuary in Florida and released into the wild March 11.
