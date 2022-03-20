In a building in Downtown El Paso that once churned out hundreds of thousands of copies of newspapers, only ink stains remain.
The final days of the El Paso Times printing press came and went without much occasion. The newspaper’s parent company, Gannett, moved its printing operations to Juárez in October.
Now, the company that scrapped the press for metals is nearly finished with the job.
MIWEC Asset Recovery Inc. came in after the sale of the building that houses the press to disassemble the machinery and haul it away.
In some cases, printers and newspapers like El Paso Inc. that still use presses can find specialized parts. Otherwise, the equipment is broken down and sold for the price of the scrap metal.
“There used to be somewhat of a market for the presses after-market in South and Central America, where they were still printing a lot,” said Steven Clair, regional project manager for MIWEC Asset Recovery. “That kind of got saturated, and now it’s all scrap.”
Last week, not much was left in the press building, which is behind City Hall at 501 Mills St. There were a few busted barrels of ink, leftover from what was in the machine when it shut down. The floors were full of ink.
Along the main run of the press, where the glass-paneled quiet room once existed, there are now only small shards, old chairs and a few stray papers.
It’s unclear what’s to become of the building that housed the press. In October, City Council approved the purchase of the building for $3.6 million. A city spokesperson said they have no formal plans for it now, but city staff is developing something for council to review in the future.
Clair said his company does about one or two jobs per month, across the country.
The number of newspapers and size of reporting staffs have shrunk sharply over the past couple of decades. Over the past 15 years, more than one-fourth of the country’s newspapers have disappeared, and there has been a 57% decline in newspaper newsroom employees since 2004, according to the Columbia Journalism Review, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Printing press removal makes up a small part of what MIWEC Asset Recovery does, Clair said. He said 75% is industrial demolition. The company has been doing press removal jobs for about 10 or 12 years, he said.
Since it’s a specialized and dangerous job, Clair has his crews travel to different sites. There are six members, including Clair, working on the El Paso job. They’ve been here for about three months, but Clair said some larger jobs can take as long as six months with double the manpower.
A specialized crew is needed when their job is to lift and remove a 20- to 25-ton press that’s 32 feet in the air, Clair said.
After everything is broken down, Clair said he looks for scrap yards within about an hour’s driving distance that will give the best price.
“We take these jobs as a substantial discount, scrap rebate. El Paso’s not a really strong market. Normally it really offsets, and we’re able to make some money out of it,” he said. “It’s all schedule driven, safety driven and hopefully profitability. I try to find the scrap yard willing to give us the best price and that can lift these heavy pieces off the truck.”
Valuable metals in the press machines include cast iron, steel and non-ferrous metals like copper and aluminum. Clair’s crew also strips the machines for wiring and other small parts, which often contain metals to resell.
Some scrap metal stays in the U.S., Clair said, but most of it is shipped internationally. After the materials leave the scrapyard and are shipped off, most of it is melted down to make new steel.
He said the scrap metal market is jumping right now because of the war in Ukraine, which is a major exporter of reinforcement steel.
“I don’t think anybody really knows right now if their blast furnaces have been bombed or just shut down, but they’re down and not producing, and Turkey has been taking over all their export, and Turkey is one of the biggest buyers from the United States of scrap steel,” Clair said.
El Paso’s metal market is weaker because the borderland is landlocked, Clair said. While the city does have prime railroad access, Clair said metal prices tend to be strongest on the East Coast.
“We’ve worked in Minnesota, and it’s very tough to get rid of metal there,” Clair said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
